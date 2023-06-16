“Super Unlucky”: Twitterati Reacts To Harry Brook Dismissal Off Nathan Lyon In Birmingham Test

England batter Harry Brook should consider himself highly unfortunate with respect to the manner of his dismissal in the first innings of the first Ashes 2023 Test match in Birmingham today. One of the several English batters who couldn’t convert a start on Day 1, Brook had no clue of a potential dismissal coming his way much like other players around him.

It all happened on the second delivery of the 38th over when Australia spinner Nathan Lyon picked his second wicket of the innings in the form of Brook. In what was a harmless delivery on the leg-stump, Brook decided to shoulder arms. With Lyon bowling round the wicket, Brook made the decision knowing he wouldn’t be given out in front of the stumps.

A bit late to leave the ball, Brook was busy in retaining his posture when the ball lobbed off his thigh high into the air. With wicket-keeper Alex Carey and backward short leg fielder Marnus Labuschagne looking up in search of the ball, it had not just deceived the batter but also the fielders.

Still into the act of maintaining his posture, all Brook did unintentionally was guide the ball with his body on to the stumps only to later not believe what had happened with him.

Twitterati Reacts To Harry Brook Dismissal Off Nathan Lyon

Renowned Australian journalist Chloe-Amanda Bailey took to social media platform Twitter to sympathize with the right-handed batter. “How odd was the Brook dismissal! Super unlucky,” read her tweet.

In addition to Bailey, a lot of other Twitter users also reckoned that the 24-year old player was bereft of luck in the second session on Friday.

It is worth of a mention that it is not for the first time when Brook has been part of a strange dismissal in Test cricket this year. It was during a tour of New Zealand when Brook was run-out without facing a ball.

What Harry Brook Needs To Do To Score Fastest 1,000 Runs In Test Cricket?

Brook, who was dismissed for 32 (37) with the help of four fours, harmed his chances of becoming the fastest batter to complete 1,000 runs in Test cricket.

In what was his 12th innings in the format, Brook had to touch the four-figure mark in order to equal a world record. Brook, whose 850 runs have come at an average of 77.27 till now, will have to score the remaining 150 runs in his next innings if he is to equal legendary Donald Bradman at the second spot.