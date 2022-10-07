Supergiants, who own INR 7,090 crore worth Lucknow IPL franchise, appoint Gautam Gambhir as Global Mentor

INR 7,090 crore worth Lucknow IPL franchise have appointed Gautam Gambhir as the global mentor of Supergiants.

Ahead of the IPL 2022, BCCI contested a bid to sell two new franchises where RPSG Group were the highest bidders, and they took the Lucknow franchise. Lucknow Super Giants became the most expensive franchise in the history of the competition with a bid of INR 7090 crores.

Lucknow Super Giants made it to the playoffs of the IPL in their very first season. The coaching staff of the side was full of some star names. Andy Flower was the head coach of the side, whereas Gautam Gambhir was the team’s mentor. Both of them are praised for their performances.

The Super Giants family is now going global, and they have bought a team in the South Africa T20 League as well. Lance Klusener will be the head coach of Durban Super Giants, but Gautam Gambhir has been retained as the mentor of the squad.

Supergiants appoint Gautam Gambhir as Global Mentor

The Super Giants have confirmed that former Indian batter Gautam Gambhir will be the global mentor of the franchise. Gambhir has also thanked the franchise for showing faith in him and said that it’s a proud moment for him to see the Super Giants leave a global imprint.

“As a Global mentor of Super Giants I look forward to some added responsibility. My intensity and passion to win have just got International wings,” Gautam Gambhir said.

“It will be a proud moment to see the Super Giants family leave a global imprint. I thank the Super Giants family for showing that faith in me. Guess it’s time for some more sleepless nights.”

Designations change, spirit remains the same. Let’s conquer the world Super Giants! Many thanks Dr.Goenka & entire RPSG family! @rpsggroup — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) October 7, 2022

Gambhir knows how to win titles, KKR bought him in IPL 2011, and he won a couple of IPL titles with KKR in 2012 and 2014. He recently led the India Capitals in the Legends League Cricket 2022, and they also won the title.