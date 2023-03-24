SuperSport Park Centurion pitch report: SA vs WI 1st T20 pitch report of Centurion Cricket Ground

After an intensely fought three-match ODI series which ended in a stalemate, South Africa and West Indies will now take on each other in a three-match T20I series which commences tomorrow (Saturday), at the SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Temba Bavuma, who led South Africa during the previous T20I they played during the T20I World Cup 2022, is not even part of the squad, with Aiden Markram set to skipper the side in the T20I series. Markram has been in decent form of-late in the format, having ended the SA20 2023 as the third highest run-scorer.

He in fact, skippered the Sunrisers Eastern Cape to the title triumph, and won the ‘Player of the Tournament‘ award for scoring 366 runs across 12 innings and scalping 11 wickets as well.

West Indies, on the other hand, will be led by allrounder Rovman Powell who has skippered the national team only once in the past. Thus, with two new captains set to make a mark right away in the international scene, one can expect a cracker of a contest in Centurion tomorrow.

SuperSport Park Centurion pitch report

The SuperSport Park in Centurion last hosted a T20 match in February 2023, when the Sunrisers Eastern Cape played the semi-final match of SA20 against the Joburg Super Kings.

Usually an excellent pitch to bat on, the contest, along expected lines turned out to be a high-scoring thriller with both the sides collectively scoring 412 runs across 40 Overs. Aiden Markram had taken his side home with a brilliant century off mere 58 deliveries.

The average score across the six T20 matches hosted at Centurion this year stands at 190.8 runs, which is a clear indication as to how good the pitch at this venue has been playing for batters of-late.

As for the bowlers, the pacers are likely to get assistance with the new ball, which will be the ideal time for them to scalp some top-order wickets. The spinners, on the other hand, will have to play with their lengths and change of pace as the track will not offer them much help.

South Africa vs West Indies head to head record

South Africa have the edge over the Windies, having won 10 of the 16 T20Is both the sides have played against each other since 2007.

They have also triumphed four times during their five previous meetings in T20Is, with the last match taking place in October 2021.