South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Caribbean: When and where to watch SA vs WI Centurion T20I?

The last leg of West Indies’ tour of South Africa 2023 will kick-start in the form of a a three-match T20I series from tomorrow. It will be for the first time that these two teams will be locking horns in a T20I since ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

South Africa hold a certain edge over West Indies on the back of winning 10 and losing six out of the 16 T20Is that they have played against one another since 2007. West Indies, however, have done considerably well in South Africa by winning and losing three matches each thus far. Having won only one match on this tour, the visitors would be keen to play according to their reputation in their most-preferred format.

Readers must note that this is going to be only the fifth bilateral T20I series between these two teams. While the first series was a drawn affair one-and-a-half-decade ago, South Africa and West Indies have registered two and one series wins respectively since then. It was a few months before the world event in 2021 that South Africa had defeated West Indies 3-2 in their last bilateral T20I series away from home.

South Africa vs West Indies 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and Caribbean

Unlike Afghanistan-Pakistan T20I series and New Zealand-Sri Lanka ODI series, South Africa-West Indies T20I series will be available on both a television channel and a streaming platform for the Indian audiences.

Tried and tested Star Sports Network are broadcasting the ongoing West Indies’ tour of South Africa on Star Sports First & Star Sports Select 1/1 HD. While the series will be available on both the channels, commentary will be available in only one language, i.e., English.

Flow Sports will be of supreme help for West Indian fans back home as they will be able to watch all the matches on this streaming platform. Home fans of the South African cricket team, meanwhile, will have to switch to SuperSport Grandstand 201 to watch Centurion T20Is.

Two power-packed T20I sides are set to go head-to-head and challenge the boundary ropes with towering hits. 💪😮#SouthAfrica or #WestIndies, who’ll come out on 🔝? Tune-in to the 1st #SAvWI T20I Mar 25 | 5:30 PM onwards | Star Sports Network#Cricket pic.twitter.com/PVwxodnxpI — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 24, 2023

Date – 25/03/2023 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 07:00 AM (Jamaica), 08:00 AM (AST), 02:00 PM (local) and 05:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Star Sports First & Star Sports Select 1/1 HD (India) and SuperSport Grandstand 201 (South Africa).

Online platform – FanCode (India) and Flow Sports (Caribbean).