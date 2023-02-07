SuperSport Park weather forecast Centurion today: Weather in Centurion for Capitals vs Royals SA20 2023 match

The 30th match of the ongoing inaugural season of SA20 will be played between Pretoria Capitals and Paarl Royals in Centurion today. In what is going to be the last league match of the tournament, it will be followed by a knockout round from tomorrow itself which will comprise two semi-finals and a final.

Currently at the top of the points table, Capitals are quite likely of retaining their top spot even if they lose on Tuesday primarily due to a vast difference between their NRR (Net Run Rate) and that of Joburg Super Kings (currently at the second spot).

Royals, on the other hand, are at the fourth spot for now. While Royals could also retain their position irrespective of the outcome of this match due to the same aforementioned reason, all they will have to ensure is to not lose by a substantial margin for the same could hamper their chances of qualifying for the semis.

In such a situation, Durban’s Super Giants will qualify as the fourth team as they, too, have 19 points under their belt at the moment. Having said that, readers must note that the last match between Pretoria and Paarl had resulted in a victory for the latter.

SuperSport Park weather forecast Centurion

Not the first instance of rainfall expected to play spoilsport in a SA20 2023 match at the SuperSport Park, players and fans might get to witness another rain-interrupted match this evening.

Scheduled to begin at 05:30 PM (local time), one doesn’t expect either the toss or the start time of the match to get delayed. That said, it is towards the end of the first innings when rain gods are expected to cause an interruption according to tried and tested weather portal named AccuWeather.

A rain probability in the range of 47% – 51% for three consecutive hours provides very ominous signs before a cricket match. Considering how the rain probability is expected to drop to 11% in the subsequent hours, one expects the presence of enough time for the match officials to decide on completing the match.

Hourly weather in Centurion on February 7

05:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

06:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

07:00 PM – 26 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

08:00 PM – 24 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

09:00 PM – 22 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

10:00 PM – 21 degree (Rain Probability – 11%).

11:00 PM – 20 degree (Rain Probability – 11%).