“Sweep”: Aam Aadmi Party retweets Jofra Archer’s tweet after historic victory in Punjab Elections 2022

Aam Aadmi Party retweets Jofra Archer’s tweet: The English fast bowler’s tweets have always been famous among his fans.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer might have been out of action for almost eight months now but his absence from representative cricket hasn’t reduced the popularity of his posts on social media platform Twitter.

Archer, who has gained a reputation of uploading brief but predictive tweets, once again witnessed his tweet alluring attention albeit for a non-cricketing reason.

Aam Aadmi Party retweets Jofra Archer’s tweet after historic victory in Punjab Elections 2022

It was on February 20 that Archer had uploaded a one-word tweet with “Sweep” written in it. Political party Aam Aadmi Party, who have registered a historic victory in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Elections 2022, considered it as an apt occasion to retweet Archer’s tweet citing a “clean sweep” in the Northern state.

Contesting on 117 states, AAP needed a majority of 59 seats to win the state elections. In what is their first-ever victory in a state other than the national capital New Delhi, AAP are on the verge of touching the 90-seat mark. With votes still being counted in some parts of Punjab, the official number of seats is subjected to vary though.

Actor-turned-politician Bhagwant Mann, who was announced as the AAP’s Chief Minister candidate earlier this year, is all in readiness of becoming the 18th chief minister of Punjab.

Meanwhile, Archer will continue to miss more competitive cricket in the near future. Despite being bought by Mumbai Indians for a whopping INR 8 crore during Indian Premier League 2022 mega auction held in Bengaluru last year, Archer won’t take part in the 15th season of the biggest T20 league beginning from later this month.

As far as international cricket is concerned, Archer had last represented England across formats during the tour of India a year ago.