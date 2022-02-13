Will Jofra Archer be playing IPL 2022: Why Jofra Archer is not playing IPL?

Will Jofra Archer be playing IPL 2022: The English fast bowler has strangely allured a bidder in Indian Premier League 2022 auction.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer’s white-ball prowess was highlighted by Indian Premier League franchise Mumbai Indians after they flexed their financial muscle to buy him in the mega auction ahead of the 15th season of the IPL.

In what will be termed as an intelligent yet strange ploy by the most successful franchise in the tournament, them playing an incredible waiting game to buy him speaks a lot about a decision made for the future.

Archer, who had listed himself in the highest base price category of INR 2 crore, immediately initiated a bidding war between Rajasthan Royals (his previous IPL franchise) and Mumbai.

While Royals opted out after a certain price limit, Indians then faced competition from Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, MI’s determination led to them buying Archer for INR 8 crore.

You know you are good when you go for a Million dollars & you are injured !!! #Jofra #IPLAuction2022 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 13, 2022

In 35 IPL matches across three seasons, the 26-year old player has picked 46 wickets at an average of 21.33, an economy rate of 7.13 and a strike rate of 17.93.

Will Jofra Archer be playing IPL 2022?

Archer, who has frequently missed international cricket for almost two years now due to a trouble in his right elbow, had to undergo a surgery in May last year. Having injured his elbow yet again in a Sussex vs Kent County Championship 2021 match, a surgery was the need of the hour for Archer.

Archer, who had written about the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 and Ashes 2021-22 being his primary focus, had to miss both the premier tournaments due to a lengthy rehabilitation process.

It is worth mentioning that Archer is highly unlikely to take part in IPL 2022 due to the aforementioned reason. It goes without saying that MI have bid for him keeping an eye on the 2023 and subsequent seasons.

Knowing that Archer would have missed IPL 2022, Mumbai don’t even have an option of seeking for a replacement player for him. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Indians have already saved INR 8 crore for IPL 2023 auction.

Mumbai, who have also bought Daniel Sams, Tymal Mills, Jaydev Unadkat and Basil Thampi in IPL 2022 mega auction, have continued to maintain a rich wealth of fast bowlers in their squad. The scary sight of Jasprit Bumrah and Archer playing together in IPL 2023 will be one to watch in the history of T20 cricket.