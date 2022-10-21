Sydney Cricket Ground boundary length in meters: SCG boundary size and ground dimension

Sydney Cricket Ground boundary length in meters: The SportsRush brings you the ground dimensions of SCG in Sydney.

It is said that ‘well begun is half done’, and both Australia and New Zealand would want to start their Super-12 stage with a win at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney. However, the weather can be a spoilsport for this game.

The mighty Aussies love playing in Sydney, and they have a great overall record against New Zealand. In their home conditions, Australia will be a team to beat in the tournament. They are the defending champions, and Aaron Finch’s side would want to start their tournament on a winning note.

The Blackcaps will have a new opening combo in Martin Guptill and Finn Allen this time around and with a decent middle-order, the Kiwis will again give a great challenge to the other teams. It is also safe to say that they have one of the best pace trios in the tournament.

Sydney Cricket Ground boundary length in meters

Sydney Cricket Ground hosted a couple of T20Is between Australia and Sri Lanka this year, and a significant amount of ICC T20 World Cup 2022 will also be played here along with one semi-final. This is one of the most historic grounds in the world.

The pitch at the Sydney Cricket Ground has always favoured the batters, and the same can happen in this match as well. This ground’s dimensions are also batting-friendly, and apart from one big boundary, the rest of the boundaries are not big enough to trouble the batters.

The straighter boundary is around 80 meters, and it is the biggest one at the stadium, the bowlers will force the batters to play straighter shots here. On the mid-wicket area, the boundary is around 74 meters, whereas the square boundaries are the shortest at this venue.

The square boundaries at this stadium are around 68 meters, and it will be very easy for the batters to clear the fences on that side. This stadium is tough for the bowlers, and high-scoring encounters can be expected here in this tournament as well.