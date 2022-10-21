“David Warner, I would think”: Aaron Finch backs Warner to keep wickets for Australia if Matthew Wade gets injured in T20 World Cup

Aaron Finch has indicated that David Warner will be taking the gloves for Australia if anything happens to Matthew Wade.

The defending champions Australia will start their T20 World Cup title defense against New Zealand at the SCG in Sydney. Ahead of the tournament, the side suffered a blow when their Josh Inglis was ruled out of the tournament due to a freak injury while playing golf.

All-rounder Cameron Green has been added to the side as Inglis’s replacement. It was certain Green will be drafted in the side, but it left Australia will just one wicket-keeper in Matthew Wade. Inglis was the backup keeper of the side, whereas Green is an all-rounder.

It will be interesting to see who will take the gloves for Australia if something happens to Matthew Wade in the tournament. The Australian captain and coach did give some hints about the same.

Aaron Finch backs David Warner to keep wickets for Australia

Ahead of the match against New Zealand, Aaron Finch was asked about the backup wicket-keeper if Matthew Wade gets injured. Finch said that David Warner has been practicing, and he is the preferred candidate for the same to do the job in case Wade faces some issues.

Finch said that even he and Mitchell Starc can do the keeping role for the side if needed. But, he insisted that they want to take the risk with Warner only at the moment.

“Probably, David Warner I would think, he did a little bit of practice yesterday,” Aaron Finch said to the reporters.

“Myself, maybe captaining and keeping, when you haven’t done it before, it’s a little bit tougher. Maybe Mitchell Starc can bowl a few upfront, take the gloves in the middle and then bowl again in the end. But probably David, that’s a risk we are prepared to take at the moment.”

Yesterday, Australian head coach Andrew McDonald also pointed out that Finch, Warner and Starc can do the keeping role if needed in the tournament. He informed that both Warner and Finch did a little bit of wicket-keeping in junior cricket.

Aaron Finch provides fitness update on Mitch Marsh

Finch also confirmed that he will be opening with innings with Warner in the tournament. He also gave information on the progress of Mitch Marsh. Finch said that Marsh has been bowling hard in the nets, and he is hopeful that Marsh will be able to do the same in the match as well.

“He had a solid bowl yesterday and he pulled up really well. We are hoping and keeping our fingers crossed,” Aaron Finch added.

The all-rounders will play a major role in Australia’s campaign as the trio of Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis and Mitch Marsh will combine to play role of 5th bowler as well.