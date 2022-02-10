Sydney Cricket Ground weather: What is SCG weather forecast for Australia vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I?

Sydney Cricket Ground weather: The SportsRush presents before you the weather prediction for first AUS vs SL T20I.

The ongoing Australian men’s summer is all in readiness of witnessing its first-ever white-ball match as Australia will host Sri Lanka for a T20I at the Sydney Cricket Ground tomorrow.

In what is going to be the seventh T20I bilateral series between these two teams, it is also going to be the first-ever five-match T20I series between them. While Australia lead Sri Lanka in the overall head-to-head record between these two teams in the shortest format, the visitors have surprisingly done better in Australia.

Although weak on paper against the defending champions, Sri Lanka wouldn’t get a better chance to prepare for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 than playing five T20Is in a country where the world event is to be played.

Sydney Cricket Ground weather

Hosting a T20I after more than 14 months, the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground might end up disappointing the players and fans due to weather-related reasons.

Steve Smith was rolling the arm over in the nets yesterday. Will we be seeing more of his leg-spin in the #AUSvSL T20 series? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/GKwuWMgGey — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 9, 2022

According to AccuWeather, there’s a strong possibility of rain forcing players to take shelter on Friday. While the temperature will remain between 20-22 degree during the evening time, the rain probability between 8-9 PM (local time) is predicted to be as high as 75%. It goes without saying that it is during this particular time that showers are predicted in Sydney.

It is around 10 PM that rain probability is anticipated to reduce to 49% before falling to 34% around 11 PM. Going by the weather prediction, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that a rain-curtailed first T20I could be upon us.

Sydney hourly weather

07:00 PM – 22 degree (Cloudy).

08:00 PM – 20 degree (Showers).

09:00 PM – 21 degree (Showers).

10:00 PM – 21 degree (Mostly Cloudy).

11:00 PM – 21 degree (Intermittent Clouds).

00:00 AM – 21 degree (Intermittent Clouds).