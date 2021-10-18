Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Ajinkya Rahane to lead Mumbai in the T20 competition

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai in the upcoming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021.

The Indian senior domestic cricket season will start with the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The T20 competition will start on 4 November 2021, and the final will be played on 22 November.

Many of the Indian superstar players who are not in the World Cup squad will be playing in this tournament. Tamil Nadu won the last season’s trophy, and they yet again have a brilliant squad in the competition.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Ajinkya Rahane to lead Mumbai

The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) selection committee, headed by Salil Ankola, Gulam Parkar, Sunil More, Prasad Desai, and Anand Yalvigi, announced the 20-member squad on October 18.

Indian test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai in the competition. Suryakumar Yadav lead the side last season, but he is unavailable due to International duties. Prithvi Shaw, who lead the title-winning Vijay Hazare Trophy side, will be the vice-captain of the side.

Rahane didn’t play a single game in the second leg of IPL 2021, and this will be his first T20 tournament after a while.

The squad also consists of players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, and Sarfaraz Khan. All three of them were part of the recent Indian Premier League 2021, whereas Aditya Tare has been selected as the wicket-keeper of the team.

Senior pacer Dhawal Kulkarni will lead the pace attack, whereas Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Awashti will assist him.

This will be Amol Mazumdar’s first full season as Mumbai’s head coach. He defeated options like Wasim Jaffer, Balwinder Singh, and Vinod Raghwan to get that job.

Mumbai 20 Men Squad

Ajinkya Rahane (C), Prithvi Shaw (VC), Aditya Tare, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Sarfaraz Khan, Prashant Solanki, Shams Mulani, Atharva Ankolekar, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Tamore, Mohit Awasthi, Siddhesh Lad, Sairaj Patil, Aman Khan, Arman Jaffer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tanush Kotian, Deepak Shetty and Roystan Dias.