Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch SMAT 2022 23 matches?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of SMAT 2022-23.

The 15th season of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will begin from tomorrow to be registered as the first white-ball tournament in this men’s domestic season.

A total of 38 teams will ply their trade in the 26-day tournament whose league stage will be played across 11 venues in five cities namely Jaipur, Mohali, Indore, Rajkot and Lucknow.

As many as 36 teams will be seen in action on the opening day of the tournament on Tuesday. Readers must note that teams have been categorized into five Elite Groups. While three groups have eight teams each, two of them have seven each. A 12-day league stage and the knockout round will be played on either side of a week-long Diwali break.

In addition to being India’s prestigious domestic T20 competition, a primary reason why the tournament will hold immense importance for close to 600 cricketers is an opportunity for them to impress Indian Premier League scouts ahead of IPL 2023 auction.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 Live Telecast Channel in India

Star Sports Network will be both televising and streaming Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 in India. Unlike international matches, Star Network has allocated only one channel for this tournament.

Considering the large number of matches to be played in a short span, it is practically impossible for a channel to either televise or stream all the matches. Hence, only a selected number of matches will be available for broadcasting. Fans can watch these matches on Star Sports Select 2/2 HD.

As far as the first day is concerned, only matches scheduled to be played at the Holkar Stadium (Baroda vs Nagaland and Andhra vs Saurashtra) will be televised. Fans, who live stream cricket, will be able to do so on Star’s designated streaming platform named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription.

Other than the two aforementioned matches, four more matches slated to be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium (Railways vs Uttarakhand and Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan) and Sawai Mansingh Stadium (Goa vs Tripura and Hyderabad vs Punjab) will be live streamed on Day 1.

A similar format will be followed on the remaining days as well where one morning and evening match each will be televised and three morning and evening matches each will be live streamed.

Date – 11/10/2022 (Tuesday) – 05/11/2022 (Saturday).

Match start Time – 09:00 AM (IST), 11:00 AM (IST), 01:30 PM (IST) and 04:30 PM (IST).

TV Channel – Star Sports Select 2/2 HD (India).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).