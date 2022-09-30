Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report: Sylhet District Stadium IND W vs SL W pitch report Women’s Asia Cup 2022

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report: A high in confidence India will take on Sri Lanka in their first match of Asia Cup 2022.

Riding on self-belief and confidence after winning a bilateral series (3-0) against England for the first time since 1999, team India, under Harmanpreet Kaur will now battle for the continental supremacy, with the first match versus Sri Lanka today, at the Sylhet Outer Cricket Stadium.

The top seven Asian teams will fight for the Asia Cup, while also keep an eye on the T20 World Cup slated to be played next year in South Africa.

For those unaware, the tournament will see these teams playing against each other once in a round robin format, with the top-4 sides making it through to the semi-finals. The grand finale will be played on October 15.

Hosts Bangladesh are the defending Asia Cup champions, having defeated six-time winners India during the previous edition’s final in the year 2018.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium pitch report

Across the 44 T20 matches at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, the average score stands at 158.4 runs.

Specifically, across the 24 women’s T20I matches at this venue, the average score dips down to 120.4 runs.

The pitch at this venue generally favours the spinners, as the wicket tends to play slow. With the deliveries likely to hold up after pitching on the surface, expect the pacers as well to take some pace off their deliveries every now and then.

The last time this venue hosted a women’s international fixture was back in 2014 during the T20 World Cup, which means that both the sides would be unaware of what to expect of the pitch behaviour today.

Expect the captain winning the Toss to opt to field first, and back their batting unit to chase the total down.