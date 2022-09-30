Women’s Asia Cup Live Telecast Channel in India: When and where to watch Women’s Asia Cup 2022 matches?

Women’s Asia Cup Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush present before you the timing and live streaming details of Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

The eighth edition of Women’s Asia Cup will commence in less than 12 hours from now with hosts and defending champions Bangladesh set to take on Thailand in Sylhet tomorrow morning. A double-header day will witness India and Sri Lanka locking horns in the afternoon.

Much like the recently concluded Men’s edition, Women’s Asia Cup is also happening after facing its fair share of delays due to COVID-19 pandemic. In what is going to be the fourth Women’s Asia Cup in the shortest format, it will be the first one to be played in Bangladesh.

A seven-team tournament will be played in the round robin format wherein each team will get to play six league matches before Top Four teams qualify for the semi-finals. Women’s Asia Cup 2022 will be a 15-day tournament comprising of 24 matches (21 league matches and three knockouts to be played on October 13 and 15).

Women’s Asia Cup Live Telecast Channel in India

Much like Men’s Asia Cup 2022, Women’s Asia Cup 2022 will also be available on Star Sports Network in India. However, unlike the Men’s tournament, don’t expect premier channels being allocated to the Women’s tournament. Furthermore, it is unlikely that there would be multilingual commentators for this tournament.

While Star Sports Select 2/2 HD will be televising Irani Cup 2022 tomorrow, Star Sports 2/2 HD will be televising Asia Cup 2022. A hectic season of international and domestic cricket means that these series will only be available on just one channel.

Online users in India will be able to stream Women’s Asia Cup 2022 matches on Star’s streaming application named Disney+Hotstar with a paid subscription. It is worth mentioning that fans won’t be able to watch match of this tournament on any other streaming app or for free of cost.

The captains have arrived in Sylhet and they have their eyes on the prize as the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 trophy is unveiled. I would like to take this opportunity to wish the teams participating all the very best. May the best team win.#WomensAsiaCup2022 #AsianCricketCouncil pic.twitter.com/w5ioycyfk7 — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 30, 2022

Date – 01/10/2022 (Saturday) – 15/10/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 01:00 PM (India) and 01:30 PM (Bangladesh).

TV Channel – Star Sports 2/2 HD (India).

Online platform – Disney+Hotstar (India).