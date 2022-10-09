IND W vs THI W pitch report: Pitch report of Sylhet International Cricket Stadium for India vs Thailand Women’s Asia Cup 2022 match

IND W vs THI W pitch report: Team India will play the last match of the round robin stage of Asia Cup 2022 against Malaysia on Monday.

Post being humbled at the hands of Pakistan by 13 runs on Friday, team India registered a clinical 59-run victory against Bangladesh the next day, to book their berth in the semi-final of Women’s Asia Cup 2022.

With 8 points after five matches, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side now sit at the top of the points table with four wins, and a Net Run Rate of +2.590.

Thailand, on the other hand, have also impressed one and all so far, especially since their first-ever win against Pakistan in the format by 4 wickets, during the 10th match of the championship on Thursday.

A win against India on Monday, would all but assure them a place in the final-4 teams as well. At present, they are placed at the fourth place in the points table, with six points under their belt after three wins off five matches.

The Syhlet International Cricket Stadium will host the 19th match of the Asia Cup between these two sides on Monday.

IND W vs THI W pitch report

The tournament has, so far assisted the spinners who have made full use of the turn they are generating off the surface. In fact, four of the top-5 leading wicket takers of Women’s Asia Cup 2022 so far are spinners.

The pitch, despite staying a touch on the slower side, has been decent enough for the batters who have been willing to take the aggressive route. Having said that, teams have struggled to post huge totals on the board so far, which has had a lot to do with the relatively slow outfield at the venue.

All in all, if the batters manage to tackle the opposition spinners, the pitch has in it to help teams post totals at least in the vicinity of the 160-run mark.