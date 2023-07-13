Sylhet International Cricket Stadium T20 Records, Most Runs, Wickets And Highest Innings Totals

In the form of a two-match T20I series, the final leg of Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh 2023 will kick-start in Sylhet today. With Bangladesh and Afghanistan winning a couple of matches out of the four that have been played across the two formats thus far, they would be keen to win both these matches in order to earn the overall series laurels.

Having hosted three ODIs against Ireland earlier this year, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium will be hosting a T20I for the first time since 2018. Bangladesh, who’ve played only two out of eight T20Is at this stadium, are yet to win a match here in the shortest format. Afghanistan, on the other hand, will be playing here for the first time on Friday.

Sylhet International Cricket Stadium T20 Records

With this ground hosting six ICC World Twenty20 2014 matches, players haven’t played a large number of bilateral T20Is in this city. Additionally, not a lot of Bangladeshi players part of the current squad have participated in Sylhet T20Is in the past. Hence, there’s little scope for individual T20 records pertaining to this stadium.

Highest T20I run-scorers here are Tom Cooper (151), Brendon Taylor (123), Stephan Myburgh (118) and William Porterfield (111). Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan (61) is their only player to have scored a T20I half-century here.

Highest T20I wicket-takers at this venue are Ahsan Malik (6), Tinashe Panyangara (5), Sheldon Cottrell (4), Sean Williams (4) and Kevin O’Brien (4).

Highest Innings Totals in Sylhet T20Is

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 210/4 20 Sri Lanka Bangladesh 2018 193/4 13.5 Netherlands Ireland 2014 189/4 20 Ireland Netherlands 2014 164/7 20 Ireland Zimbabwe 2014 163/5 20 Zimbabwe Ireland 2014

Readers must note that the 200-run mark has been surpassed only once across 16 T20I innings at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium till date. While only a lone T20I here has been won by the team batting first, the remaining six have been won by the team batting second.

Speaking of the highest successful run-chases in Sylhet T20Is, the above mentioned second-highest innings total had come whilst chasing a record target at this ground. Needing to improve their NRR (Net Run Rate) in a bid to qualify for the second round of the World Cup nine years ago, Netherlands had chased down a 190-run target in just 13.5 overs.