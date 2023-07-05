Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Weather Today: Chattogram Rain Forecast For BAN vs AFG 1st ODI On July 5

Although weather didn’t cause many interruptions during a one-off Test match between Bangladesh and Afghanistan at the Shere Bangla National Stadium last month despite the forecast, it could prove the forecast true during the first ODI between these two teams at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium today.

With Afghanistan’s tour of Bangladesh 2023 being played right in the middle of the monsoon season, it is quite obvious for matches to face the brunt of weather. Therefore, fans are advised to not exercise surprise at the sight of the start of the match getting delayed or the first innings, in particular, undergoing a start-stop arrangement.

Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium Weather Today

If truth be told, there are quite a few chances of rainfall to mark its presence felt in Chattogram on Wednesday. In what is going to be a 02:00 PM start in the city, tried and tested weather portal AccuWeather predicts a 53% rain probability for the same at that time. A slight 4% decrease in the subsequent two hours will be followed by this number increasing to 60% around 05:00 PM.

Therefore, if it does pour down over the ground, it will quite likely be in the first innings. While the same would benefit the team batting second considering how its batters will have a better idea of the required task, a constant of 20% rain prediction post 07:00 PM should also work in their favour. As a result, there are more chances of the captain winning the toss electing to bat first in this match.

Speaking of the temperature, players will have to do their thing on a hot and humid day. With the mercury likely to feel way more than what it would be in reality, it wouldn’t be an ideal climate to play an international match.

Hourly Weather In Chattogram On July 5

02:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 53%).

03:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

04:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

05:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 60%).

06:00 PM – 30 degree (Rain Probability – 49%).

07:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

08:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

09:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

10:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).

11:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 20%).