T20 Blast winners list: Vitality T20 Blast winners and runners-up history full list

T20 Blast winners list: Lancashire will lock horns against Hampshire in the grand finale of the 20th season of Vitality T20 Blast.

After almost two months of high-octane battle between 18 English county sides, the day for the grand finale has arrived, and it is Lancashire who would take on Hampshire at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham in just a few minutes from now.

During the semi-final clashes – both of which were held today itself at Edgbaston, Lancashire got the better of Yorkshire during the first semi-final, while Hampshire prevailed against Somerset during the second, to progress towards the grand finale which would also take place today itself.

A couple of fine half-century knocks by Tom Kohler-Cadmore (66 off 44) and Jordan Thompson (50 off 18) did help Yorkshire post 204/7 in their 20 Overs, but the total was just not enough for Lancashire as their skipper Dane Vilas (63* off 36) and opener Keaton Jennings (75 off 51) played gem of knocks despite the scoreboard pressure to chase the target down in 18.4 Overs, and provide their side a chance to lift the title for the second time in history.

Later in the day, the Somerset batters succumbed to the scoreboard pressure as all they could manage was to post 153 on the board, en route the target of 191 handed by Hampshire. 19-year-old Tom Prest (64 off 46) played the match-winning knock for Hampshire, who would now give it their all to lift the title for the third time in 20 editions of the tournament.

FIRST @VitalityBlast FINAL FOR TEN YEARS BABY! THE MAJOR IS DELIGHTED 😍#EveningMajorpic.twitter.com/2LMF1AAWjz — Hampshire Hawks (@hantscricket) July 16, 2022

T20 Blast winners list

Lancashire Foxes, with three titles thus far, is the most successful team in the T20 Blast history. Leicestershire Foxes, Notts Outlaws, Hampshire Royals and Northants Steelbacks follow suit with two titles apiece.