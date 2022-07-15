Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report Vitality Blast finals day 2022: Edgbaston T20 Blast finals day pitch report

Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report Vitality Blast finals day 2022: The Blast’s 20th season ends with the Finals Day at Edgbaston on Saturday.

The T20 Blast’s ongoing season would conclude with the Finals day to be played at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, in Birmingham on Saturday.

The first semi-final would take place between Yorkshire and Lancashire, while the second semi-final would see Hampshire take on Somerset.

It is worth of a mention that as many as six England international players, who were bound to represent their respective counties, would have to unfortunately miss the grand finale, as they are scheduled to feature in the third and final T20I against England, with the series tied at 1-1.

Jos Buttler and Liam Livingstone from Lancashire, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root and Willey (all from Yorkshire), and all-rounder Craig Overturn (Somerset) will unfortunately not feature in the semi-final and the subsequent final and the are ruled out of the same.

Over to @MattyRevis and Dom Bess for a preview of tomorrow @VitalityBlast Finals Day 📹#OneRose pic.twitter.com/gSdpHbEDUF — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) July 15, 2022

Edgbaston Birmingham pitch report Vitality Blast finals day 2022

This is the same venue where Hampshire’s wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott and skipper James Vince gave their side an ideal start to post over 180 in the first innings, and lay the foundation for a massive 104-run victory in the Quarter-final against Warwickshire.

Also, this is the same venue where England completed their massive 4th innings heist ever in Test match history to chase down 378, while scoring at around five runs per Over on an average throughout the chase.

The above mentions are to state the batting friendly nature of the Edgbaston pitch, which would yet again stay true to its nature today as well.

Having said that, the new ball would assist the seamers early on with some movement off the deck, and would perhaps be the ideal time to put some pressure on the opposition batting line-up, which is highly likely to dominate as the game progresses.

All in all, expect all the three fixtures today to be high-scoring ones, with the captains winning the Toss likely to bowl first and prefer to chase the target down.