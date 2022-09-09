“T20 cricket needs to explore a fairer methods”: Sanjay Manjrekar calls to negate the importance of toss in T20 matches after recent Asia Cup 2022 results

Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out that the toss has played an important role in deciding the results of the Asia Cup 2022 matches.

The final of the Asia Cup 2022 will take place between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Dubai, and ahead of the same, both of them will face each other in the last Super 4 game of the tournament in Dubai.

Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won both of their games in the Super 4, and they are certainly the deserving teams to play the final of the tournament. However, this fact cannot be ignored that both of them have been lucky with the toss as well. Both teams won their toss in both games and won the games by chasing.

Sanjay Manjrekar calls to negate the importance of toss

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Sanjay Manjrekar has criticized the unfair importance of tosses in the Asia Cup 2022. He pointed out that the teams who were unlucky with the toss missed the finals of the tournament. India lost all three tosses in the Super 4, whereas Afghanistan lost two of them. Both of them missed a place in the finals.

Manjrekar pointed out that a spin of a coin should not decide the results of the games and insisted that T20 cricket needs to explore a fairer method to decide the winner of the game.

“Fact that cannot be ignored in this Asia cup – Teams that lost most tosses in super 4s are not in the finals. India lost all 3. Afghanistan 2. Hence spin of the coin cannot decide who gets a very significant advantage. T20 Cricket needs to explore a fairer method,” Sanjay Manjrekar tweeted.

It has been seen that the chasing teams have done relatively well in UAE, be it Dubai or Sharjah. The tracks have become really easier for batting in the 2nd innings, and it has to be said that the tosses have played a big part in the Asia Cup 2022 results this season.