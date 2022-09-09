Cricket

“T20 cricket needs to explore a fairer methods”: Sanjay Manjrekar calls to negate the importance of toss in T20 matches after recent Asia Cup 2022 results

Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out that the toss has played an important role in deciding the results of the Asia Cup 2022 matches.
Rishikesh Sharma

Cricket Latest News
