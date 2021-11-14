T20 World Cup Man of the Series today cricket match: Who was awarded Man of the Series in ICC T20 World Cup 2021?

T20 World Cup Man of the Series: The Australian batter won the tournament award for his exceptional performance at the top of the order.

During the final match of the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup 2021 between New Zealand and Australia in Dubai, Australia have lifted their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. In what is their sixth white-ball World Cup victory, it is their fourth in this century.

Playing only their second T20 World Cup final, Australia will remember this victory for a long time. In addition to being their first in the shortest format, it also came at a time when not many had considered them as the favourites.

Australia, who have finished this tournament with just a solitary loss against England, thrived on the back of different players taking the mantle upon themselves at different parts of the tournament to do well for the team.

Captain Aaron Finch, who couldn’t contribute as well as he would’ve likes with the bat in hand, was brilliant with his on-field calls to propel Australia to a title victory in his first-ever World Cup final.

Down and out in Indian Premier League 2021, Australia opening batter David Warner not just scored a half-century in the final match but also bagged the ‘Player of the Tournament’ award. Second-highest run-scorer behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam (303), Warner amassed 289 runs in seven innings at an average and strike rate of 48.16 and 146.70 respectively including three half-centuries.

“I always felt good. For me, it was about going back to basics, getting on some hard, synthetic wickets in order to hit volumes of balls. Definitely up there with 2015 [ICC Cricket World Cup]. Losing to England a decade ago really hurt.

David Warner player of the tournament. Sorry, who said he was finished? 🙃 Great comeback Davey. 🔥 #T20WorldCupFinal — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) November 14, 2021

“These are a great bunch of guys, great support staff, and great support around the world, especially back home. Always pumped, wanted to put on a spectacle. There were some nerves around as always in a final but great to see the guys deliver,” Warner said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Warner must’ve received stiff competition from spinner Adam Zampa, who finished the tournament as its second-highest wicket-taker picking 13 wickets at an average of 12.07, an economy rate of 5.81 and a strike rate of 12.4 which included a maiden five-wicket haul against Bangladesh earlier this month.