T20 World Cup Points Table: Find out who can join Pakistan and England in the Semi Finals of the tournament

T20 World Cup Points Table: England and Pakistan have qualified for the semi-finals, whereas six teams are fighting for the last two spots.

The ongoing ICC T20 World Cup has reached its business end. From now on, every match has its importance and one step here or there can turn all the scenarios. Two teams, England and Pakistan have confirmed their place in the semi-finals of the tournament, whereas the rest of the two teams are still battling it out.

Lets’s have a look at the points table of both groups and find out about the qualifying scenarios.

T20 World Cup Points Table

Group 1 Table

From Group 1, England have qualified for the semi-finals with four wins in four games. South Africa, Australia, and West Indies are fighting for the 2nd spot, whereas Bangladesh and Sri Lanka are out of the tournament.

If South Africa wins their last game, they will qualify for the semi-finals. However, if they lose against England, they will need to depend on Australia’s and West Indies’ games.

For Australia, they need to win both of their games, whereas England should defeat South Africa. In case Australia wins both of their theirs, and South Africa also wins. The situation will be decided by the Net Run Rate.

West Indies are virtually out, but they still have an outside chance. If they can win both of their games by huge margins, and South Africa & Australia lose, they can sneak into top-2.

Group 2 Table

From Group 2, Pakistan have qualified for the semi-finals with four wins in four games. Afghanistan, New Zealand, and India are fighting for the 2nd spot, whereas Scotland is out of the tournament. Namibia also has an outside chance, but practically it is impossible for them.

For New Zealand, their destiny is in their own hands, if they can win both of their games, they will definitely qualify for the Semi-Finals.

Afghanistan’s NRR took a toll after their heavy defeat against India. However, their NRR is still the best amongst the group and they need to win their last game.

For India, they need to win both of their games by big margins, whereas Afghanistan should defeat New Zealand at any cost.

If Afghanistan beats New Zealand, and all the other results go normally. We can see a three-way tie between India, New Zealand, and Afghanistan. The NRR will decide the next semi-finalist.

There are nine games left in the world cup before the semi-finals and each game is significant. The ending of the T20 World Cup is gonna be thrillings.