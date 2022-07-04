Tea break time Edgbaston Day 4: Test match tea break time in ENG vs IND 5th Test today

Tea break time Edgbaston Day 4: England have to play less than a couple of sessions on the fourth day at Edgbaston.

During the fourth day of the fifth rescheduled Test match between England and India in Birmingham, England opening batters Alex Lees and Zac Crawley have put together a 50-run partnership in no time.

Lees, in particular, hasn’t been afraid from playing risk-involving shots. An outright affirmative outlook against India’s new-ball bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to follow it with not letting all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja settle in his first two overs has made the left-handed batter a cause of concern for the visitors.

Crawley, on the other hand, has refrained from taking as much risk as Lees but has still managed to look positive in the second session at Edgbaston today.

Chasing a mammoth 378-run target, England have enough time in hand to seal a record chase and win their fourth Test in a row while chasing. Scheduled to bat for 58 overs on Day 4, England will have to register their highest-ever Test run-chase, highest fourth-innings run-chase at this venue and second-highest run-chase in England if they are to win this match and prevent a 3-1 series loss.

Unlike the first three days of this match, rain hasn’t made its presence felt over the venue on Monday. As a result, players have been able to take part in uninterrupted cricket especially in the morning session.

Hence, the session timings will be followed according to the usual norm. While lunch was taken at 12:30 PM (local time), players will break for tea at 03:10 PM. As far as the Indian timings are concerned, lunch was taken at 05:00 PM and tea will be taken at 07:40 PM.