Team India next Cricket match: Full list of India cricket schedule 2021-2022

India cricket schedule 2021-2022: The Indian cricket team faces yet another jam-packed schedule after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

After the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 exit, Team India is set to start their new era. Rahul Dravid will start his coaching tenure, whereas Rohit has been the permanent T20I captain. The next T20 World Cup is not even a year away, and the focus will again be on T20s in the upcoming season. India is to set to tour South Africa and England in the next cycle, whereas there are some home series as well.

The Indian players complain about their busy schedule, and things are only getting tighter. There are not many spaces to relax for the players.

India cricket schedule 2021-2022

New Zealand tour of India

Team India is set to play 3 T20Is and 2 tests against New Zealand at home. The tour will start on 17 November 2021 with the T20Is, and it will end on 7 December with the test series.

Jaipur, Ranchi, and Kolkata will host the T20Is, whereas Mumbai and Kanpur will host the tests.

India tour of South Africa

Just after 10 days of New Zealand’s tests, India will start their South African tour on 17 December 2021. The tour will consist of 3 tests, 3 ODIs, and 4 T20Is. Johannesburg will host the first test on 17 December 2021, whereas Paarl will host the last T20I on 26 January 2022.

Johannesburg, Centurion, and Cape Town will host the test games, whereas Paarl and Cape Town will host all the white-ball games.

India isn’t playing any warmup games before the first Test in South Africa. Workload management is necessary…absolutely necessary…but no game-time for batters ahead of the first Test in SA might be a source of regret. IMHO. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 12, 2021

West Indies tour of India

West Indies will then tour India in February for a short white-ball series. There will be 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is on the tour. The tour will start on 6 February 2022 with the ODIs, whereas the last T20I will be on 20 February 2022.

Ahmedabad, Jaipur, and Kolkata will host the ODIs, whereas Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram will host the T20Is.

Sri Lanka tour of India

After five days of the West Indies series, the Indian team will welcome Sri Lanka. There will be 2 tests and 3 T20Is on this tour. The test series will start on 25 February 2022, whereas the last T20I will be on 18 March 2022.

Bengaluru and Mohali will host the tests, whereas Mohali, Dharamsala, and Lucknow will host the T20Is.

IPL 2022

After the Sri Lankan series, the players will head to their respective franchises to play in IPL 2022.

South Africa tour of India

After the IPL 2022, South Africa will play a series of 5 T20Is in India. The first T20I will be on 9 June 2022, whereas the last one will be on 19 June 2022.

Chennai, Bengaluru, Nagpur, Rajkot, and Delhi will host the games.

India tour of England

India will then tour England in July 2022 for limited-overs cricket. However, the postponed Manchester test will also be played on this tour in a different location. There will be 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs on the tour. The first T20I will be on 7 July 2022, whereas the last ODI will be on 17 July 2022.

Southampton, Birmingham, and Nottingham will host the T20Is, whereas The Lord’s & Oval in London and Manchester will host the ODIs.

Team India has a jam-packed schedule ahead of them, and the team will hope to be successful in most of them.