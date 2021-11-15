Team of T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam to bat at number three and captain our team of 2021 World Cup

Team of T20 World Cup 2021: The SportsRush presents you the team of the tournament of ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Australia won the title of ICC T20 World Cup 2021, and the caravan of the event came to an end. We saw quite a few standout performers in the tournament, and this is finally the time to pick the Team of the Tournament.

Team of T20 World Cup 2021

Openers

David Warner and Jos Buttler will be the openers of our team. Both of them were at their best in the tournament, whereas the left-right combination is an additional bonus.

Warner scored 289 runs in the tournament at an average of 48.16, whereas his S/R was 146.70. He scored three half-centuries, whereas he also won the Man of the Tournament award. David finished as the 2nd highest run-scorer of the tournament.

Jos Buttler could not carry England to the WC trophy, but he had a stellar campaign. Buttler scored 269 runs in the tournament at an average of 89.66, whereas his S/R was 151.12. He was the only centurion of the tournament, whereas he will also perform the wicket-keeping duties.

Middle-Order

Babar Azam, Mitchell Marsh, and Aiden Markram will fulfill the number 3,4, and 5 spots in our team of the tournament.

Azam finished as the highest run-scorer of the world cup with 303 runs at an average of 60.60. He scored four half-centuries in the tournament, and he will also be the captain of our team. Babar batted as an opener, but his ability to bat outside powerplay overs makes him a great number three candidate.

There is no doubt over Mitch Marsh’s position in the team. He scored 185 runs at an average of 61.66, whereas S/R was 146.82. Marsh scored a brilliant century in the final and won the Man of the Match trophy.

Aiden Markram did surprise everyone in this world cup. He is primarily a top-order batter, but he proved his quality in the tournament. Markram scored 162 runs at an average of 54.00, whereas his off-spin bowling was also quite handy in the tournament.

All-Rounders

To everyone’s surprise, David Wiese and Moeen Ali will be the all-rounders in our team of the tournament.

Wiese is a surprising pick, but the way he played in the tournament was exceptional. For Namibia, he scored 227 runs at an average of 45.40, and he finished as the 6th highest run-scorer of the tournament. Wiese also scalped six wickets with his medium-pace bowling.

Moeen was excellent for England in the powerplay overs. He scalped seven wickets at an astonishing economy of 5.50. Ali didn’t bat much but scored 51* in the semi-final against England.

Bowlers

Adam Zampa and Wanindu Hasaranga will be the spinners of our side. Hasaranga scalped 16 wickets at an economy of 5.20, whereas Zampa scalped 13 wickets at 5.81. Both of them finished as the top-2 wicket-takers of the tournament.

The pace duo of Anrich Nortje and Trent Boult will complete our team. Boult scalped 13 wickets in the tournament, whereas Nortje scalped nine wickets at 5.37. Nortje’s death bowling was excellent, whereas Boult’s left-arm pace can bury any top-order.

Final Team of the Tournament

David Warner, Jos Buttler (WK), Babar Azam (C), Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, David Wiese, Moeen Ali, Wanindu Hasaranga, Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Anrich Nortje.