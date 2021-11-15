Cricket

Team of T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam to bat at number three and captain our team of 2021 World Cup

Team of T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam to bat at number three and captain our team of 2021 World Cup
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Everyone in this team was really clear on their roles": Mitch Marsh hails clarity of roles as Australia's mantra for ICC T20 World Cup success
Next Article
“Jonathan Kuminga can check just about anybody”: Draymond Green praises the no. 7 pick in loaded 2021 NBA Draft, tips Congolese talent to make All-Defensive teams
Cricket Latest News
Team of T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam to bat at number three and captain our team of 2021 World Cup
Team of T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam to bat at number three and captain our team of 2021 World Cup

Team of T20 World Cup 2021: The SportsRush presents you the team of the tournament…