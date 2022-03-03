“Test cricket was limping & that’s when it found a magical physio in Virat Kohli”: Irfan Pathan heaps praise on Virat Kohli ahead of his 100th test

Virat Kohli will be playing his 100th test for India in Mohali and Irfan Pathan has tweeted a lovely message for him on Twitter.

Mohali’s PCA Stadium will host the first test from 4 March 2022 between India and Sri Lanka. The Mohali test will be a historical one for Virat Kohli, as it will be his 100th test game.

Virat was set to play his 100th game in South Africa, but he was ruled out due to back spasms. It was initially reported that the game will be played behind closed doors. However, in the latest state of affairs, BCCI have allowed 50% crowds for the first test in Mohali.

Virat Kohli loves playing against Sri Lanka and has a wonderful test scored against them. He has scored 1004 test runs at 77.23, with five centuries and two half-centuries.

Irfan Pathan hails Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been praised for reviving the test cricket. The way he has approached the game and his ability to involve the crowd in the games has been adored by the cricketers around the World. Virat Kohli has been massive in setting up the pace battery of the Indian test team.

Former Indian pacer Irfan Pathan also had a lot of praise for Virat Kohli ahead of this 100th test. Irfan Pathan said that the test cricket was limping, and it found a brilliant physio in Virat Kohli.

“Test cricket was limping & that’s when it found a magical physio in Virat Kohli. He came, He conquered & He made everyone love test cricket all over again! Congratulations @imVkohli on your remarkable achievement,” Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Irfan Pathan earlier said that Virat Kohli is a kind of guy who will support his new captain. Rohit Sharma has been named the new test captain of India after Virat left the position in South Africa.

Irfan Pathan scalped 100 test wickets in 29 games, whereas he also has 173 ODI wickets under his belt. Irfan’s hattrick against Pakistan is still fresh in every Indian cricket fan’s mind.