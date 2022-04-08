Yesterday T20 match Rahul Tewatia highlights: Who won the match yesterday IPL Punjab vs Gujarat?

Yesterday T20 match Rahul Tewatia highlights: Rahul Tewatia served the tastiest final dish on the buffet menu during IPL 2022 match yesterday.

During the 16th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, GT won the Toss and elected to bowl first.

Continuing with his poor form, PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal (5 off 9) was yet again dismissed cheaply during the second Over bowled by GT skipper Hardik Pandya.

With Jonny Bairstow, playing his first match of the season, also back in the hut within the Powerplay, Punjab were reduced to 43/2 after 6 Overs.

But, with hard-hitting batters still aplenty, Liam Livingstone (64 off 27) batted the way he’s known for to smash 7 Fours and 4 Sixes, including a 24-run 13th Over off Rahul Tewatia.

With PBKS heading towards a huge total, the leg-spinning maestro Rashid Khan (4-0-22-3) dismissed Livingstone and Shahrukh Khan (15 off 8) in the same Over to put the much-needed breaks on the run flow.

A 16-run last Over bowled by Hardik Pandya, however, made it up a tad for Punjab, as they finished their innings at 189/9 in their 20 Overs.

Who won the match yesterday IPL Punjab vs Gujarat?

In reply, the GT batters got off to an ideal start posting 53/1 after the end of Powerplay, with some saccharine stroke play from Shubman Gill’s bat.

He got a more than just an able batter in Tamil Nadu’s Sai Sudharsan (35 off 30) as the duo stitched together a century stand for the 2nd wicket, to power the score to 134/2 after 15 Overs.

With 56 runs required off the last six Overs, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh (4-0-31-0) gave away mere 6 and 5 runs respectively during the 16th and the 18th Over, to pull things back in Punjab’s favour despite wickets in hand for Gujarat.

With 19 runs required off the last Over, and with Hardik Pandya (27 off 18) getting run-out on the first delivery in his bid to sneak in a Bye, it looked all out for GT.

With 12 runs required off 2 deliveries, and Rahul Tewatia (13* off 3) luckily farming the strike, the southpaw did what he does best, and smashed the final two deliveries of Odean Smith for maximums to leave the PBKS camp shell-shocked,and the GT camp go berserk in jubilation.

GT eventually won the match by 6 wickets, and still remain the only unbeaten team in the season so far, with three wins out of three.

Shubman Gill, for his second consecutive half-century – 96 off 59, with the help of 11 Fours and a Six, was adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’.

ALSO READ: Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh react after Rahul Tewatia’s heroics with the bat.

Yesterday T20 match Rahul Tewatia highlights

Watch Rahul Tewatia’s heist versus PBKS yesterday by clicking here. Catch the PBKS versus GT yesterday match highlights by clicking here.