“That batting charm was so special”: Irfan Pathan recalls Suresh Raina’s first memory from their U-19 days

Irfan Pathan recalls Suresh Raina’s first memory: The former Indian batter hung his boots from all formats today.

Former India batter Suresh Raina announcing to retire from all formats of the game this morning has earned him best wishes from numerous former and current cricketers including some of his opponents.

Raina, 35, has brought an end to a two-decade long representative career with UPCA (Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association) and BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India). A retired cricketer from BCCI-affiliated tournaments now, Raina will be seen taking part in the second edition of Road Safety World Series beginning this Saturday.

In the form of an Indian Premier League 2021 match for Chennai Super Kings, it was roughly a year ago when Raina had last played a competitive match. Having said that, Raina might be seen on the ground frequently especially if he opts to go ahead with offers from T20 leagues in South Africa, UAE and Sri Lanka.

Irfan Pathan recalls Suresh Raina’s first memory from their U-19 days

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, who expressed a desire to see Raina’s preferred cover drives in a comment below Raina’s retirement tweet, further shared his first memory of Raina. Hailing Raina’s batting charm, Pathan recalled their U-19 days.

My first memory of @ImRaina was when we played for u-19 India. That batting charm was so special to start with. Wishing you great life ahead brother. I’m sure we will see you play some more cricket. — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 6, 2022

For the unversed, the sight of Raina and Pathan playing together for India was first registered during their U-19 days. The pair was part of the same Indian U-19 Playing XI for a total of three Youth Tests and seven Youth ODIs between 2002-2003.

As far as international cricket is concerned, Raina and Pathan have been part of the same Indian Playing XI in 52 ODIs and 15 T20Is between 2005-2012. Although not in the imminent season, the duo might be seen playing together in the same Indian XI in subsequent editions of Road Safety World Series.