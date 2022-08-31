South Africa Premier League Cricket auction date 2022: CSA T20 league new name

South Africa Premier League Cricket auction date 2022: An auction will be conducted next month to finalize squads of six franchises.

Former South Africa captain and commissioner of CSA T20 League Graeme Smith believes that the inaugural season of their franchise-based T20 competition differs from other leagues primarily due to the immense participation of local players.

Smith, who has Indian Premier League experience both as a cricketer and a commentator, hopes that CSA T20 League would benefit South African cricketers just like the IPL has been benefiting Indian cricketers over the years.

With there being no doubt that the CSA T20 League will be clashing with Big Bash League, UAE T20 League and Bangladesh Premier League, Smith remains confident that players will commit fully to the CSA League.

“The Big Bash has created a different structure where they have allowed players to play for a portion of the Big Bash. The players that have signed for our league will be there [Australia] for the first couple of days of January and then they will come across to South Africa,” Smith said.

“They will be here when their team owners require them in South Africa. They will be available fully for the South African league.”

CSA T20 league new name

Readers must note that Smith was speaking in a press interaction conducted to announce the new name of the tournament. CSA T20 League has been named SA20. SA20 2023, its inaugural season, will begin in January next year.

South Africa Premier League Cricket auction date 2022

The auction for the first season of SA20 will be organized on September 19 where all the six franchises will get a chance to complete their 17-member squads (10 South African and seven overseas players). Much like the IPL, a Playing XI in SA20 will comprise of a maximum of four overseas players.

All the six franchises have already signed between two to five players before the auction. A total of five direct acquisitions could have a maximum of three overseas players, one South African international and one South African uncapped player.

Each franchise was allotted US$2 million to build a squad for the maiden season. The money with each franchise at the auction will be whatever is left with them after the direct acquisition process.

SA20 Player List before auction

MI Cape Town – Rashid Khan, Liam Livingston, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Dewald Brevis.

RPSG Durban – Quinton de Kock, Kyle Mayers, Jason Holder, Reece Topley, Prenelan Subrayen.

Paarl Royals – Jos Buttler, Obed McCoy, David Miller, Corbin Bosch.

Pretoria Capitals – Anrich Norjte, Migael Pretorius.

Johannesburg Super Kings – Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee.

Sunrisers Eastern Cape – Aiden Markram, Ottniel Baartman.