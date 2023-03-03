HomeSearch

“That’s a shocking advert”: When Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were brutally trolled on Twitter for rapping in a commercial

Rishikesh Sharma
|Published 03/03/2023

Virat Kohli andd Rishabh Pant during a training session.

Indian batter Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant did an advertisement together in 2019 for a brand. In the commercial, both cricketers have seen rapping to the tunes. However, the advertisement was not received well by the audience, and they were subject to heavy trolling.

Kohli had posted the video on his social media handles along with Pant. Even English pacer Stuart Broad became a part of the banter in between. The video was posted ahead of the ICC 2019 World Cup.

“Watch me and @RishabPant777 team up with @HimalayaMEN to take care of the one problem that keeps coming back. PIMPLES! #HimalayaMenPimplesGottaGo #LookingGoodAndLovingIt #VIRATxRISHABH,” Virat Kohli’s caption read.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were brutally trolled on Twitter for rapping in a commercial

The Twitterati went berserk after Kohli posted this advertisement on his handle. It was certain that the commercial was not recieved well by the audience.

Virat Kohli’s message to Rishabh Pant after accident

Pant suffered a major accident last year and is currently going through his rehab. The wicket-keeper has been a big miss for the side, and he received best wishes from all around the globe. Kohli also Tweeted and prayed for Pant’s fast recovery.

The return period of Pant is not known yet, but he is officially out of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023. Pant recently posted a few pictures on Instagram as well where he was seen on crutches.

