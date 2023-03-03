“That’s a shocking advert”: When Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were brutally trolled on Twitter for rapping in a commercial

Indian batter Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant did an advertisement together in 2019 for a brand. In the commercial, both cricketers have seen rapping to the tunes. However, the advertisement was not received well by the audience, and they were subject to heavy trolling.

Kohli had posted the video on his social media handles along with Pant. Even English pacer Stuart Broad became a part of the banter in between. The video was posted ahead of the ICC 2019 World Cup.

“Watch me and @RishabPant777 team up with @HimalayaMEN to take care of the one problem that keeps coming back. PIMPLES! #HimalayaMenPimplesGottaGo #LookingGoodAndLovingIt #VIRATxRISHABH,” Virat Kohli’s caption read.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant were brutally trolled on Twitter for rapping in a commercial

The Twitterati went berserk after Kohli posted this advertisement on his handle. It was certain that the commercial was not recieved well by the audience.

I genuinely believe @josbuttler & @benstokes38 would be excellent ambassadors for this brand. Please contact @phoenixmg3. 👍 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) May 16, 2019

I love this mans cricket…. but that’s a shocking advert! I hope they paid him well! pic.twitter.com/NauE1xW4Kd — Robert Rollins (@Rolly205) May 16, 2019

Must have Don King as his manager and has wiped his bank account . #ShortOfaDollar #KingKohli #Mare — Kane Hoskin (@redleg2005) May 17, 2019

Lagta hai RCB walo ne paise ni diye bhai ko. — Ravi Mishra (@G33kBoyRavi) May 16, 2019

You both should be fined 100% of your match fee for this crime! — Harshdeep Singh (@Harsh09Singh) May 17, 2019

I am just worried about your marriage now. 😂😂😂😂 — Nazrana G Yousufzai 🦋 (@Nazranausufzai) May 16, 2019

Something for your next DJ set @DECKHEAD — Warren Thomson (@WarrenThomson92) May 16, 2019

@jlandsme_93 it’s either the best or worst thing I’ve ever seen. Don’t know which. — Dallzy OAM (@dallzy94) May 16, 2019

Jesus! You really need someone to whet your scripts and the kind of commercials you do. This is no way to present the world’s greatest batsman. I’ll do it for free, because I’m a huge fan. Tell me where to send my creds for the job — adi 🇮🇳 (@adiupadhyay) May 16, 2019

Virat Kohli’s message to Rishabh Pant after accident

Pant suffered a major accident last year and is currently going through his rehab. The wicket-keeper has been a big miss for the side, and he received best wishes from all around the globe. Kohli also Tweeted and prayed for Pant’s fast recovery.

Get well soon @RishabhPant17. Praying for your recovery. 🙏🏻 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 30, 2022

The return period of Pant is not known yet, but he is officially out of the upcoming Indian Premier League 2023. Pant recently posted a few pictures on Instagram as well where he was seen on crutches.