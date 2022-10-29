“That’s highly possible, really”: Andrew McDonald concerned about more COVID cases in Australian team after Adam Zampa and Matthew Wade ahead of T20 World Cup match against Ireland

Australian coach Andrew McDonald believes that there can be more Covid cases in the Australian team after Matthew Wade and Adam Zampa.

The journey of the Australian team has not been great in the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 so far. They lost their first match against New Zealand in Sydney, whereas they struggled in their victory against Sri Lanka as well in Perth. Australia’s match against England got abandoned due to rain.

However, despite the results, the team is still alive in the tournament, and Finch said that the team will do everything in their control to win their upcoming matches in order to qualify for the knockout stages. Australia’s next match is against Ireland on Monday in Brisbane.

The Australian team has been struggling with Covid cases as well. Adam Zampa tested positive ahead of the match against Sri Lanka, whereas Matthew Wade tested positive ahead of the game against England. There are possibilities of more cases in the team.

Andrew McDonald concerned about more COVID cases in Australian team

Australian coach Andrew McDonald has said that he is concerned about more Covid cases emerging in the Australian team going ahead in the tournament. Adam Zampa has recovered from the Virus, but Matthew Wade is still Covid positive. However, according to new rules, positive players are allowed to play in the tournament.

McDonald said that it is highly possible that there can be more cases in the squad, but the fact that Wade could have played against England is a big boost as different players are having different symptoms. Zampa missed the game as the Australian team was cautious regarding him.

“That’s highly possible, really, the way it’s gone,” McDonald told reporters.

“The strong point around that was that Matthew Wade was going to play against England – so each individual is affected differently by the virus.

“Obviously, Adam Zampa wasn’t quite right. We (took) caution there to make sure he was ready to go for this game whereas Matthew Wade responded totally differently, less symptoms and he was ready to go tonight.”

The Covid positive players cannot travel with the team, and they also have to use a different changing room as well. Matthew Wade was seen on the ground wearing a mask at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. It will be interesting to see how many more cases will arrive in the Australian setup.