“That’s so village”: Ben Stokes reacts to his hilarious boundary misjudgement during Australia vs England 3rd T20I

Ben Stokes was involved in a hilarious incident during the 3rd T20I between Australia and England at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup, England got some brilliant results under their belt. After beating Pakistan in their home conditions, the English team defeated the current T20 champions Australia as well by 2-0. The third T20I got abandoned due to rain.

Australia opted to bowl first in Canberra, and the English inning was interrupted multiple times by rain. It was a 12-over contest, where England managed to score 112-2. Jos Buttler was at his very best, and he smashed 65 runs in just 41 balls with the help of 7 boundaries and 1 six.

In reply, Australia got the worst start possible when English pacer Chris Woakes took the wickets of Aaron Finch and Mitch Marsh on the initial two balls of the innings. Later on, Woakes took the wicket of Glenn Maxwell as well. The rain then interrupted the game again, and it was called off.

Ben Stokes reacts to his hilarious boundary misjudgement

Ben Stokes was involved in a hilarious misjudgment on the last ball of the English innings. Glenn Maxwell was bowling the 12th over of the innings, and Stokes was at the crease. Maxwell bowled a length ball, and Stokes smoked the ball straight towards the boundary, and he started to walk off the pitch.

ALSO READ: Moeen Ali optimistic about Ben Stokes’ form in T20 World Cup

Stokes thought that it was an easy boundary, but the ball slowed down after bouncing on the ground, and it was easily stopped at the long-off boundary. Stokes then turned back to complete the single where he slipped and was sent back in trying for the 2nd run by Buttler. So, England could just get a single on the last ball. Stokes reacted on the same on Twitter.

This was Stokes’ first T20I series after March 2020, where he faced India. Due to mental health and injury concerns, Stokes misses quite a few months of competitive cricket. He made his return in Ashes last year and was made the English test captain ahead of the home summer. Stokes will play a big part in England’s T20 World Cup campaign.