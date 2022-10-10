Weather Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi: Delhi weather forecast tomorrow for India vs South Africa 3rd ODI

Weather Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi: Team India will look to replicate its performance from the second ODI, to clinch the series decider.

A loss in Ranchi during the second ODI on Sunday, has all but ended South Africa’s hopes of making a direct entry through to the 2023 ODI World Cup in India next year. The development has meant that they will now have to go past the Qualifiers in Zimbabwe next year, in order join the ten teams which will partake in the World Cup.

However, it will be a wonderful opportunity for the Proteas to clinch the three-match ODI series with a win tomorrow, having last won a 50-Over away series against India, back in 2015.

As for India, there was nothing to lose ahead of the series, and everything to gain for the Shikhar Dhawan-led side, as consistent performances from the individuals will only make it difficult for the selectors in the months to come, when they begin with the brainstorming process to come up with the ODI World Cup squad.

Both the sides will face each other for the final time this year (in ODIs) tomorrow during the third ODI, at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, in New Delhi.

Weather Arun Jaitley Stadium Delhi

The sun is expected to shine nice and bright in New Delhi on Tuesday, during the Toss time for the third ODI at 01:00 pm local time, which means that the game will start on time.

However, two hours into the match at around 03:00 pm (IST), there is a prediction of 51% chances of rain at the venue, as per Accuweather.

The next hour, the forecasts predicts the sun to make an appearance yet again, with no further rain delays expected to take place. While the climate is likely to remain ‘very warm’ throughout the match duration, rain is not likely to play spoilsport or make way for a reduction in the number of Overs.

Delhi weather tomorrow hourly

01:00 PM – 32 degree (Rain Probability – 43%).

02:00 PM – 33 degree (Rain Probability – 47%).

03:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 51%).

04:00 PM – 31 degree (Rain Probability – 38%).

05:00 PM – 29 degree (Rain Probability – 32%)

06:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 21%).

07:00 PM – 28 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

08:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).

09:00 PM – 27 degree (Rain Probability – 0%).