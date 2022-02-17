“Yash Dhull is a player we will be seeing lots of over the next few years”: Michael Vaughan lauds Yash Dhull after his debut hundred for Delhi in Ranji Trophy

Yash Dhull scored a century on his Ranji Trophy debut for Delhi, and Michael Vaughan spoke greatly of him on Twitter.

India has seen some brilliant U19 captains in the past, and Yash Dhull is certainly one of them. Under his captaincy, India U19 won the World Cup by defeating England in the finals. Dhull had a terrific tournament with the bat as well, he scored 229 runs at 76.33, which included a century against Australia in the semis.

After winning the U19 World Cup, Dhull got picked by Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 auction. The Ranji Trophy started on 17 February 2022, and Yash Dhull finally made his FC debut for Delhi. Dhull took four flights from the Caribbean to reach Ahmedabad, where he stayed at his home for just half an hour.

Delhi selectors just had an opening slot to give away, and Dhull pounced upon the opportunity. A middle-order batter, Dhull looked no inferior to the position. Against the strong Tamil Nadu side, Delhi lost a couple of wickets for just seven runs. However, the grit of Dhull was untouched.

Dhull scored a century on his FC debut and took the Delhi side to a decent position. He completed his century in just 133 balls on the bowling of Baba Aparajith. The entire Delhi side were on their feet to greet him.

! on Ranji Trophy debut! This has been a fantastic batting performance from Yash Dhull in his maiden First Class game. @Paytm | #RanjiTrophy | #DELvTN | @YashDhull2002 Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZIohzqOWKi pic.twitter.com/uaukVSHgUq — BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) February 17, 2022

Michael Vaughan lauds Yash Dhull on FC Century

Former English captain and pundit Michael Vaughan also praised Yash Dhull for his century. “100 on his first class debut … Yash Dhull is a player we will be seeing lots of over the next few years …,” Vaughan tweeted.

100 on his first class debut … Yash Dhull is a player we will be seeing lots of over the next few years … #India #RanjiTrophy — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 17, 2022

Michael Vaughan has scored 5719 test runs at 41.44, which includes 18 centuries. Vaughan has been incredibly popular in India lately due to his Twitter banter with Wasim Jaffer. Both Jaffer and Vaughan continuously take a dig on each other via Twitter.

After scoring the century, Yash Dhull became just the third player to score a century on FC debut as a teenager. Only Sachin Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw have done this before Dhull.