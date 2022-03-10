“That’s typical Mark Wood”: Mark Wood hilariously joins England’s team huddle from a distance in Antigua Test

Mark Wood hilariously joins England’s team huddle: The English fast bowler became part of yet another amusing incident.

During the second day of the first Test of the ongoing England’s tour of West Indies in Antigua, England fast bowler Mark Wood hilariously joined their team huddle from a distance.

It all happened in the evening session at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium when England were about to take the field after a brief rain interruption.

Wood, who was quick to reach his fielding position near the boundary, ended up missing the team huddle. Busy interacting with England’s loyal fan group Barmy Army, Wood eventually realized that the team had entered into a huddle.

Not wanting to make the team feel his absence, Wood made it a point to join the squad from a distance. What followed was Wood amusingly acting to join the huddle from his fielding position.

After scoring 1 (19) earlier in the day, Wood dismissed West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (55) in the 12 overs that he bowled on Day 2. England, who managed to pick four wickets, received a setback in the form of an unbeaten 75-run partnership between batter Nkrumah Bonner (34*) and former captain Jason Holder (43*).

Despite trailing by 109 runs, the hosts would be looking to gain a first innings lead on Day 3. If West Indies manage to survive a batting collapse, there is no reason why they can’t surpass England’s 311/10 in the first innings.

How Twitterati reacted:

