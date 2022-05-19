“The Badshah of Aligarh”: Harsha Bhogle regrets missing watching Rinku Singh batting in KKR vs LSG 2022 IPL match

Rinku Singh could not help Kolkata Knight Riders win the game against Lucknow, but Harsha Bhogle has hailed his performance in the match.

The 66th league match of Indian Premier League 2022 between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders was one of the most exciting and thrilling games of the ongoing Indian Premier League. It was a do-or-die game for the Knight Riders, but Lucknow defeated them to knock them out of the tournament.

Lucknow Super Giants scored 210 runs in the first innings, courtesy of the highest opening partnership in the history of IPL between KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock. Quinton de Kock scored 140 runs in just 70 balls, with the help of 10 sixes and 10 boundaries.

At one stage, LSG were at the top, but then came Rinku Singh’s masterclass, who scored 40 runs in just 15 balls to pull KKR back in the match. KKR required 21 runs in the final over and Rinku Singh smashed 18 runs in just four balls of Marcus Stoinis. Rinku got out on the 5th ball of the over courtesy of a screamer from Evin Lewis.

Harshal Bhogle calls Rinku Singh ‘The Badshah of Aligarh’

Indian commentator Harsha Bhogle has hailed Rinku Singh as ‘The Badshah of Aligarh’ and also regretted the fact that he could not watch Rinku Singh’s innings as he went on a walk.

“Very happy for #RinkuSingh, the Badshah of Aligarh! Sadly, having had a very long day, I went for a late-night walk and missed it completely! And it is never the same watching the highlights,” Harsha Bhogle tweeted.

Very happy for #RinkuSingh, the Badshah of Aligarh! Sadly, having had a very long day, I went for a late night walk and missed it completely! And it is never the same watching the highlights. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) May 19, 2022

24 years old Rinku Singh belongs to Aligarh in UP, and he has been a regular part of Uttar Pradesh’s domestic side. Rinku Singh got limited opportunities, but he proved his class in IPL 2022 for the Knight Riders. He scored 174 runs at 34.80 in IPL 2022, whereas he had a brilliant strike-rate of 148.71.

KKR bought Rinku Singh for a price of INR 55 lacs in the auction, Rinku has been a regular part of KKR since 2018. Apart from white-ball, Rinku has been brilliant in the red-ball cricket as well, where he has already scored five first-class centuries.