“The ball is spinning consistently”: Travis Head warns England about Nathan Lyon ahead of Day-5 of Ashes 2021-22 Adelaide test

Ashes 2021-22: Ahead of the Day-5 of Adelaide Ashes test, Travis Head has talked about Nathan Lyon’s importance on the last day of the game.

After winning the first test, Australia are trying to take a 2-0 lead in the series. To win the Adelaide test, they need to take six wickets on the last day, whereas England needs to survive the full day in order to draw the game. England lost the wicket of Joe Root at the twilight of Day-4, and this is a big blow for them. Rory Burns, Haseeb Hameed, Dawid Malan, and Joe Root are back in the hut.

The Aussie pacers have been hitting the ball in the right areas, but Nathan Lyon will be a threat on day five. Nathan Lyon’s record at Adelaide in the 4th innings has been impressive. He took a fifer against Pakistan two years ago, whereas he also did the same against India in 2014. He needs two more wickets to equal Shane Warne’s record [56 wickets] of most wickets on this ground.

Ashes 2021-22: Travis Head highlights the importance of Nathan Lyon

Aussie batsman Travis Head has also highlighted the importance of Nathan Lyon on day five.

“Having played against him on this wicket, you can feel like you’re in against him,” Head said after day four.

“Like we saw in the first innings, you might feel comfortable, and there was a period there where Gaz might not (have felt) like he’s in the game, the ball is spinning consistently past the bat (and you wonder) when’s the opportunity going to come?”

“Then once that does come it sort of opens it up.”

“No doubt there’ll be periods (on day five) when we do get a breakthrough, he’s going to be key in the first 10, 20 balls the (new) batter faces.”

“We know we can hold sustained pressure with Gaz, that he is going to create opportunities.”

Ben Stokes is the only reliable batter of England left, and Head has also highlighted the importance of Ben Stokes.

“They’ve still got some quality players,” Head said.

“Stokesy in the first innings set himself really well but ran out of partners.”

“We know he’s a huge wicket tomorrow in the scheme of things.”

“He played really well tonight (soaking up 40 deliveries to be three not out), letting the ball come to him and his defence is pretty sound.”