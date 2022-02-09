Cricket

“The England squad for the West Indies tour!”: Kevin Pietersen laughs-off at England Test squad for series vs West Indies

"The England squad for the West Indies tour!": Kevin Pietersen laughs-off at England Test squad for series vs West Indies
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
"There have been no negotiations for a Ben Simmons, James Harden switch!": Woj provides a massive twist to the tale after many believed Nets and 76ers would enter blockbuster swap deal
Next Article
Who is the youngest QB to win the Super Bowl?
Cricket Latest News
"The England squad for the West Indies tour!": Kevin Pietersen laughs-off at England Test squad for series vs West Indies
“The England squad for the West Indies tour!”: Kevin Pietersen laughs-off at England Test squad for series vs West Indies

Kevin Pietersen laughs-off at England Test squad after ECB drop James Anderson and Stuart Broad…