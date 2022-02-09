“The England squad for the West Indies tour!”: Kevin Pietersen laughs-off at England Test squad for series vs West Indies

Kevin Pietersen laughs-off at England Test squad after ECB drop James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the tour of West Indies.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have taken some tough measures ever since their team’s 0-4 drubbing against the Australian side last month.

While the board sacked key position holders in the coaching staff a few days ago, which included head coach Chris Silverwood, they have now dropped as many as eight players who recently played during the Ashes, from the Test squad for the upcoming 3-match series against West Indies, scheduled to commence from March 8.

The surprise omissions include the experienced fast bowling duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

Kevin Pietersen laughs-off at England Test squad

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, post the 16-member England Test squad announcement, took to his social media handle to perhaps ridicule the selection panel which also comprised the newly-appointed interim director-Andrew Strauss.

The England squad for the West Indies tour 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 9, 2022

It is worth mentioning that, Pietersen has, on a consistent basis taken potshots at his former skipper, ever since he has been handed the aforementioned post of responsibility.

The 41-year-old had also criticized Strauss a few days ago for suggesting Justin Langer’s name as one of the suited alternatives for England’s head coach post.

Moreover, Pietersen has, ever since England’s loss at the MCG against Australia last year, kept on reiterating his proposal of revamping England’s County Championship structure, which (as per him) is doing nothing but promoting mediocre players and mediocre Cricket.

A few days ago, the former England batter had also come up with a list of 7 batters who should be handed the next 10 Tests to play for England. The list was suggestive of a batting order which might do wonders for the team in the upcoming series. It included Mark Stoneman and Zak Crawley as the opening batters, and also the likes of Yorkshire’s Harry Brook, and present White-ball sensation Liam Livingstone.

Stoneman

Crawley

Root

Brook

Bairstow

Livingstone

Stokes Give that top 7 in that batting order the next 10 Test matches… — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) February 6, 2022

