The Gabba Brisbane average score in T20: Highest successful run chases in Brisbane T20Is

The Gabba Brisbane average score in T20: The SportRush brings you the highest run-chase in T20Is at the Gabba.

The Gabba stadium in Brisbane is set to host the 2nd T20I of the 2-match series between Australia and West Indies. Both teams would want to put their best foot forward after a close game at the Metricon Stadium.

Australia have decided to rest Mitch Marsh for this game, and with Marcus Stoinis also not available, Steve Smith is set to feature in the playing 11. The main bowlers of the side are rested for the 1st T20I against England on Sunday, and they would want to give their best in this match.

West Indies played well above expectations in the last match, and they would want to play well ahead of the T20 World Cup. The dropped chances in the last match did hurt the West Indies side, and they would want to improve that area of the game this time around.

The Gabba Brisbane average score in T20

The Gabba in Brisbane is always a decent track to bat on with help for the pacers due to extra bounce. A total of 5 T20Is have been played at this ground where the average 1st innings score has been 166 runs.

The Gabba serves as the home ground of the BBL side Brisbane Heat, and it has hosted a total of 50 domestic T20s, with the average 1st innings score being 165 runs. So, it is safe to say that it is a very competitive track.

The highest successful run chase in T20Is at the Gabba was achieved by Australia against South Africa in 2009, where South Africa scored 157 runs in the first innings with the help of JP Duminy’s half-century. Australia chased the target in 18.5 overs with 6 wickets to spare where Michael Hussey smashed a half-century.

In overall T20s, Hobart Hurricanes have the record of chasing the highest total at the Gabba against Brisbane Heat in 2013. Brisbane Heat scored 209 runs in the first innings where Craig Kieswetter, Joe Burns and Daniel Christian scored half-centuries. The Hurricanes chased the target in 19.2 overs courtesy of a smashing inning by Ben Dunk.