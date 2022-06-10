The Hundred 2022 Overseas Players: Full list of overseas wildcard draft for the Hundred

The Hundred 2022 Overseas Players: The SportsRush brings you the full list of overseas wildcard draft for the Hundred.

The first season of the Hundred was a big success, the second season is set to start from 3 August 2022. There were some doubts about the completion as it was played under different rules, but the full stadiums around the competition proved the tournament’s success.

Ahead of the tournament, all the teams announced their retentions, and the full draft of the tournament will take place soon. Ahead of the draft, an overseas wildcard draft also took place.

The Hundred 2022 Overseas Players

The eight teams of the hundred were allowed to retain any number of players ahead of the draft, and the overseas wildcard draft took place where every team picked one player each from men’s and women’s categories.

South African veteran spinner Imran Tahir will be back with Birmingham Phoenix this season, he also took the hattrick last year for the Phoenix. Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams will be playing for Trent Rockets in the tournament, and he will join the star-studded lineup of the side.

London Spirit, who already have players like Eoin Morgan and Eoin Morgan, have signed the Australian wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott. Ashton Turner will be joining the Manchester Originals this season, and he will be joining the likes of Jos Buttler in the team.

A mere 14 boundaries in 30 balls for Ben McDermott 🔥#Blast22 pic.twitter.com/RF0znrsyjB — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) June 8, 2022

Pakistan’s Mohammad Hasnain has been signed by Oval Invincibles, whereas Aghanistan’s Noor Ahmad has been signed by the Welsh Fire. Namibia’s all-rounder David Wiese has been roped in by Northern Superchargers this season. New Zealand’s young destructive opener will be plying his trade for the Southern Brave.

In the Women’s category, Indian all-rounder Deepti Sharma has been signed by Birmingham Phoenix. The kiwi trio of Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu and Suzie Bates have been signed by London Spirit, Manchester Originals and Oval Invincibles, respectively.

Four Australian players, Heather Graham, Molly Strano, Ellyse Villani and Nicola Carey also got their respective deals.