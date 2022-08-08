The Hundred Powerplay rules: How many balls constitute of Powerplay in The Hundred?

The Hundred Powerplay rules: The fielding restriction overs also differ than the usual T20 format in The Hundred.

The sixth match of the ongoing second season of The Hundred will be played between London Spirit and Manchester Originals at the Lord’s today.

Second The Hundred 2022 match for both these teams, it will be the first one to be played at this venue making it the sixth venue in as many days of this season.

Spirit, who won their season-opener against Oval Invincibles, are at the fifth position on the points table. Meanwhile, Originals are at the penultimate position after losing their season-opener to Northern Superchargers.

Still very early days in the tournament, five weekdays matches this week will be followed by a couple of double-headers on Saturday and Sunday.

The Hundred Powerplay rules

The Hundred, which differs from the usual T20 format in many ways, also deviates from the standard format in terms of powerplay. For the unversed, powerplay in cricket is defined as a set number of fielding restriction overs.

With no concept of “overs” in The Hundred, fielding restriction overs are measured on the basis of number of balls. A regular 100-ball innings in this tournament comprises of a 25-ball powerplay which has to be taken right at the start of an innings. Only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle in the powerplay.

Unlike the innovations made in the Big Bash League, there is no provision for teams opting for a second shortened powerplay in the second half of their innings.

Talking further about fielding restrictions, teams are penalised in The Hundred with respect to the same if they are slow on over rate. In such situations, only four fielders (in contrast to five in non-powerplay overs) are allowed outside the circle from the time the penalty is incurred.