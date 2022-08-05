Rohit Sharma injury update: Will Rohit Sharma play 4th T20I vs West Indies? Rohit Sharma latest update

Rohit Sharma injury update: The SportsRush brings you the injury update of Rohit Sharma ahead of the 4th T20I against West Indies.

The action in the ongoing T20I series between West Indies and India is set to move to the USA after the Caribbean leg of the tour got completed. There were Visa issues for both sides for the USA leg, but the issue is now sorted, and the remaining two matches will be played in the USA only.

India currently leads the series 2-1, and they would want to seal the series by winning the 4th T20I, whereas the West Indies would want to level the series. India won the 3rd T20I easily courtesy of a brilliant inning from Suryakumar Yadav. However, the injury of Rohit Sharma gave the Indian fans a little bit of a scare.

Rohit Sharma got retired hurt in the last match after scoring just 11 runs in 5 balls, BCCI later revealed that he was facing back spams.

Rohit Sharma injury update

After Rohit got retired hurt after the back spams, there were a lot of concerns about his availability of him for the rest of the T20I series. However, the Times of India has reported that Rohit is completely fit for the rest of the two T20I games in Florida.

“Yes, Rohit has recovered from his back spasms and is fit now. He and coach Rahul Dravid will join the team in Miami after they had to go to Guyana with a few other players for interviews for the US Visa,” a source in the BCCI told TOI.

🚨 UPDATE: #TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress.#WIvIND — BCCI (@BCCI) August 2, 2022

Rohit scored a brilliant half-century in the first T20I game, where he scored 64 runs in 44 balls at a strike-rate of 145.45. He could not score a single run in the 2nd T20I, whereas he injured his back in the 3rd T20I match. Although, the form of Rohit has not been great in recent while.

Rohit has scored 257 T20I runs in 2022 matches in 12 matches at an average of 23.36, with the help of just one half-century. He has a strike-rate of 134.55 in the process.