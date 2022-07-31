The Hundred venues: The Hundred 2022 stadium and venue full list

The Hundred venues: ECB’s 100-ball tournament’s second edition will take place in major cities across England and Wales.

The second edition of ECB’s unique 100-ball tournament ‘The Hundred’ is set to commence from August 3, with the men’s team scheduled to play a total of 32 matches in the group stage, and the women’s team slated to feature in 24 matches before the knock-out stage.

The eight women’s team, will begin the second edition from August 11 onwards, with the players currently representing their respective countries for the first time ever at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Birmingham.

Men’s champions Southern Braves will host and take on the Welsh Fire in the tournament opener at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, while women’s champion the Oval Invincibles would host Northern Superchargers at The Kia Oval on August.

Each of the eight men’s teams would play against the other six teams once, and the remaining, nearest regional rivals twice. The women teams, On the other hand, women teams will only play six group matches each, which would mean that some teams would not meet during the group stage.

The final for both men and women will take place at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground on September 3.

The Hundred is Join us this weekend for a chance to win tickets to games, play with pros and take on a bowling machine pic.twitter.com/OxGlDdtVHC — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) July 28, 2022

The Hundred venues

Each of the eight teams from both the sides represent a large area of the England and Wales, and have been designated respective home venues, where the men’s teams would play four out of their eight group matches.

The women’s teams, on the other hand, would play three off their six group stage matches at their home venues.

The Hundred 2022 stadium and venue full list

The eight venues for the conduction of The Hundred’s second season are:

– The Kia Oval, London

– Old Trafford, Manchester

– Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

– Lord’s, London

– Edgbaston, Birmingham

– The Rose Bowl, Southampton

– Trent Bridge, Nottingham

– Headingley, Leeds.