The Hundred TV coverage: The Hundred TV schedule 2022 in England

The Hundred TV coverage: The second season of ‘The Hundred’ featuring eight men and women teams is set to commence after a couple of days.

Defending men’s champions Southern Braves will host and take on the Welsh Fire in the tournament opener at the Ageas Bowl on August 3, while women’s champion the Oval Invincibles would host Northern Superchargers at The Kia Oval on August 11, as the second edition of the much anticipated ‘The Hundred’ is all set to get underway.

Eight men’s sides would play eight group stage matches each – one each against six other teams, while twice against their regional nearest rival.

On the other hand, the eight women’s sides would only play six group stage matches each, as they begin their second season a week late, owing to their participation in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. The development means that some teams would not meet during the group stage.

All match days from August 11 (the day women begin their season) will be double-headers with men’s and women’s games on the same day, and at the same venue.

The Hundred TV coverage

Sky Sports will telecast all the men’s and women’s fixtures of the competition in England live after payment of a subscription fee, while the BBC will also telecast 18 selected matches (as per their agreement with the ECB) live on free-to-air television, including both finals from Lord’s on September 3.

It’s cricket like you’ve never seen before💯💥 The Hundred starts 3rd August👀 You can watch live on BBC iPlayer📲💻📺 pic.twitter.com/CugySBQb9m — BBC iPlayer (@BBCiPlayer) July 27, 2022

The Hundred TV schedule 2022 in England

Aug 3: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire (7pm)* at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Aug 4: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit (6.30pm)* at The Oval, London

Aug 5: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers (6.30pm)* at Old Trafford, Manchester

Aug 6: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm)* at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Aug 7: Welsh Fire vs Oval Invincibles (2pm)* at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Aug 8: London Spirit vs Manchester Originals (6.30pm)* at Lord’s, London

Aug 9: Northern Superchargers vs Trent Rockets (6.30pm)* at Headingley, Leeds

Aug 10: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave (6.30pm)* at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Aug 11: Oval Invincibles vs Northern Superchargers (3pm and 6.30pm)** at The Oval, London

Aug 12: Southern Brave vs London Spirit (3pm and 6.30pm) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Aug 13: Manchester Originals vs Trent Rockets (11am and 2.30pm) at Old Trafford, Manchester

Aug 13: Welsh Fire vs Birmingham Phoenix (2.30pm and 6pm) at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Aug 14: Northern Superchargers vs London Spirit (11am and 2.30pm) at Headingley, Leeds ***

Aug 14: Oval Invincibles vs Southern Brave (2.30pm and 6pm) at The Oval, London

Aug 15: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets (3pm and 6.30pm) at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Aug 16: Manchester Originals vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm) at Old Trafford, Manchester

Aug 17: Trent Rockets vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Aug 18: Southern Brave vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton

Aug 19: Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm) at Edgbaston, Birmingham

Aug 20: Trent Rockets vs London Spirit (3.30pm and 7pm) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Aug 21: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm) at Headingley, Leeds

Aug 22: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave (3pm and 6.30pm) at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Aug 23: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm) at The Oval, London ****

Aug 24: London Spirit vs Welsh Fire (3pm and 6.30pm) at Lord’s, London

Aug 25: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets (3.30pm and 7pm) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton ****

Aug 26: Welsh Fire vs Northern Superchargers (3.30pm and 7pm) at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Aug 27: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles (3.30pm and 7pm) at Lord’s, London

Aug 28: Birmingham Phoenix vs Manchester Originals (3.30pm and 7pm) at Edgbaston, Birmingham ***

Aug 29: Trent Rockets vs Welsh Fire (3.30pm and 7pm) at Trent Bridge, Nottingham

Aug 30: London Spirit vs Birmingham Phoenix (3pm and 6.30pm) at Lord’s, London

Aug 31: Northern Superchargers vs Southern Brave (11.30am and 3pm) at Headingley, Leeds

Aug 31: Manchester Originals vs Oval Invincibles (3pm and 6.30pm) at Old Trafford, Manchester

Sep 2: Eliminator, Ageas Bowl (3pm and 6.30pm) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton ****

Sep 3: Final, Lord’s (3pm and 6.30pm) at Lord’s, London.

*Men’s match only due to Commonwealth Games

** Women’s match to be played second

Matches in Bold to be also telecast by the BBC.

*** Only men’s fixture to be telecast by BBC

**** Only women’s fixture to be telecast by BBC.