NFL Star Patrick Mahomes Spotted Flaunting an Exclusive $150,000 Rolex With 40 Diamonds at Miami GP

Among many, Kansas City Chiefs’ star Quarterback, Patrick Mahomes also took a trip to catch the Formula 1 action in Miami. The three-time Super Bowl winner was accompanied by his wife Brittany to the track. Pleading loyalties to sport with his investment in Alpine, it’s no surprise the NFL star was at the circuit. However, despite Mahomes’ star factor, the thing that stole the show was his $150,000 Rolex watch.

The watch Patrick Mahomes was sporting was the Rolex Oyster Perpetual Platinum Day-Date with a 40 mm dial. The Chiefs man has the watch in a strikingly beautiful Ice Blue Baguette tint. The watch costs a whopping $150,000 because of its polished platinum case, bezel, and twinlock crown. Or perhaps it’s the cost of 40 factory-set trapeze-cut baguette diamonds weighing a total of +/- 3.48 ct.

The diamonds aren’t limited to the dial either. The luxury watch also features 10 baguette diamonds on the hour markers. In total, the watch has 31 jewels. The crystal on the Rolex is also made up of scratch-resistant sapphire as per Prestige Time. However, Kym Illman, via his YouTube channel, also pointed out something peculiar.

The reputed photographer captured the ice blue watch but also noticed the date was wrong on the watch. He pointed out in the Day-Date Rolex, only the day was correct. On the Sprint race and qualifying Saturday, the watch read Saturday but the date read 6th instead of 4th. However, this is a common phenomenon in the world of F1.

Lewis Hamilton once also wore a watch with the wrong date and time

The F1 photographer captures some of the best watches in the world during race weekend doing what he does best. With his keen eye and a magnifying lens by his side, he notices the faults in these ultra-luxurious watches.

During the 2023 Japanese GP, Illman spotted a special edition IWC Portugieser Tourbillon Retrograde Chronograph on Lewis Hamilton’s wrist. Similar to Mahomes’ watch, it was also on the wrong date of the month and displayed the wrong time.

The special edition watch, named after the man himself, has design inputs by the Briton. The watch is also limited to 44 pieces coinciding with his F1 driver number. Retailing at $175,000, it’s a rare gem. However, this rare gem with 12 diamonds for each hour, as highlighted by Illman, wasn’t showcasing the right date and time in Suzuka.

Illman speculated the time and date were wrong because the collectible item was perhaps in a box for far too long. It must’ve been dusted off right before appearing on Hamilton’s wrist by one of his PR people.

While handing the watch, the person in charge of the watch must’ve forgotten to wind it. It’s common practice for F1 drivers to wear these watches last minute to please their sponsors.