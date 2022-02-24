“The spell of the summer so far”: When Shane Warne appreciated Jasprit Bumrah for his incredible spell in England vs India Oval test

Australian legend Shane Warne called the spell of Jasprit Bumrah in the Oval test against England the spell of the summer.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne hails Jasprit Bumrah

The series between England and India in 2021 ended in an abrupt way when the last test got postponed due to Covid. Although India played some amazing cricket in the series, they are 2-1 ahead. In the fourth Test at the Oval in London, Jasprit Bumrah bowled a spell to remember.

Jasprit Bumrah took just a couple of wickets in the 2nd innings, but the way he bowled was phenomenal. His yorkers and swingers were impossible for the English batters to play. He took the wickets of Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow and took India on the driving seat on the fifth day of the test.

By taking Pope’s wickets, Bumrah became the fastest Indian pacer to reach 100 test wickets. He took just 24 games to achieve the feat. Shane Warne was also quick in praising Bumrah, and he called it the best spell of the summer.

“Take a bow @Jaspritbumrah93! That spell of 6.3.6.2 was outstanding and the spell of the summer so far. A class above any other fast bowler in this test match on a flat wicket! Outstanding,” Warne tweeted.

India won the game by 157 runs in the end and took a 2-1 lead in the series. The last test of the series is expected to be played in 2022.