“There was a lot of pressure on Kohli”: Inzamam-ul-Haq reckons Virat Kohli lacked confidence despite being well set vs Pakistan in Asia Cup 2022

Inzamam-ul-Haq reckons Virat Kohli seemed pretty much under confident despite getting off to a decent start versus Pakistan in Dubai.

Legendary Pakistan batter Inzamam-ul-Haq has expressed his surprise with the way India’s star batter Virat Kohli played during his 100th T20I match, against Pakistan in the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium last Sunday.

Experiencing a rare slump in form for quite some time now, all eyes were on Kohli, as he stepped out to bat in the very first Over of the Indian chase, after KL Rahul got Out on a Golden Duck.

The former Indian captain was provided with a reprieve early on at the score of naught, as he was dropped in the slip cordon by Fakhar Zaman, to breathe a sigh of relief.

With the target not looking daunting enough, Kohli had the luxury to take some time to get going, but overall looked scratchy for most parts of his innings, despite playing a couple of glorious strokes to get his huge fan base right up on their feet.

Special win on a special day! 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/7WmE7GeJMD — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 28, 2022

Inzamam-ul-Haq reckons Virat Kohli lacked confidence

With the help of three Fours and a Six, Virat Kohli got Out to left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz at the score of 35 (34), which was unarguably far from the best we are used to witness Virat play in the format.

Former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq expressed his surprise after watching the star batter getting Out despite being well-set, and reckoned that he lacked the confidence a batter should have had after spending so much time at the crease.

“There was a lot of pressure on Kohli and I noticed that. Usually, it is difficult to dismiss a set batter and especially when he has scored 30-35 runs, but I was surprised to see yesterday that Kohli was not looking as confident even after getting set. This is a thing to be looked at,”Inzamam exclaimed via his YouTube Channel.

India play against Hong Kong next on Wednesday at the same venue, with their eyes on qualifying for the ‘Super 4’ stage.