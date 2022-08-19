“There will be no fourth inns”: Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Bazball as South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs at Lord’s

Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Bazball: The former Indian batter found the funny side of England’s massive defeat at Lord’s.

During the third day of the first Test of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 at Lord’s, South Africa beat England by an innings and 12 runs to claim a 1-0 lead in a three-match series.

A 161-run first innings lead proved enough for South Africa as their bowlers bundled out England for 149 in 37.4 overs in the second innings to save over seven sessions in the match.

An all-round bowling effort from the visitors witnessed each one of their bowlers among the wickets on Friday. Pacer Anrich Nortje, who bowled at an express pace to pick three wickets within 10 balls despite leaking a few runs in his seven overs, was the pick of the South African bowlers today.

Last to be introduced into the attack, Marco Jansen managed to pick two lower-order wickets to seal a victory. While Player of the Match Kagiso Rabada also picked a couple of wickets to follow a maiden five-wicket haul at this venue, spinner Keshav Maharaj provided a massive head start on the back of dismissing a couple of top-order batters in the morning session.

Wasim Jaffer takes a dig at Bazball as South Africa beat England at Lord’s

With England losing their first Test match since the commencement of the Bazball era, former India batter Wasim Jaffer didn’t miss an opportunity of taking a dig at the same. Readers must note that Jaffer and former England captain Michael Vaughan share a healthy online banter with each other with respect to England and India’s performances.

“Bazball has done wonders in the fourth inns” SA: There will be no fourth inns. #ENGvSA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) August 19, 2022

In what was England’s fourth Test match under new head coach Brendon McCullum, it was the first time when they weren’t chasing a target this summer.