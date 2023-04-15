Mitch Marsh Wife Name: What is the Profession of Australia and Delhi Capitals All-rounders’ Partner?

Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has joined the Delhi Capitals ahead of Indian Premier League 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Marsh went home last week for his marriage, and the images of the same have been circulating all over the internet.

Mitchell comes from a cricketing family, his father, Geoff Marsh is a former Australian cricketer. Geoff has represented Australia in 50 Tests and 117 ODIs between 1985-1992. Mitchell’s elder brother Shaun Marsh is also a well-known name in the cricketing fraternity. Shaun recently announced his retirement from first-class cricket, and he also won the Orange Cap in the inaugural edition of IPL.

Michelle Marsh is Mitchell’s mother, whereas Melissa Marsh is his sister. Melissa was also also an athlete and played professional basketball in the Australian leagues. She represented Perth Lynx/West Coast Waves, Adelaide Fellas and Willetton Tigers in her 15-year long career.

Mitch Marsh Wife Name

Marsh married his girlfriend Greta Mack on April 10, 2023, in Southwest Australia. The wedding took place in front of their families and close friends. He also shared quite a few pictures on social media where both of them were looking absolutely adorable.

Marsh wore a black tuxedo and white shirt, whereas Mack was looking stunning in a white gown with white flowers on it. Both of them got engaged in 2021 after a relationship of two years. After their marriage, both of them got wishes from all over the world. Some of the cricketers of Western Australia also attended the wedding.

What is the Profession of Australia and Delhi Capitals All-rounders’ Partner?

Mack holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from the University of Western Australia. She completed her graduation in 2016 and was also a part of a student exchange program at Montana State University.

Talking about Mack’s professional career, she started as a digital marketing intern at Ramada Eco Beach Resort in 2017. She was later promoted to the digital marketing manager position and worked there till 2020. Apart from this, Mac was also an accountant at The Freedom Foundry Limited.

Mack is currently the Co-Director of The Farm Margaret River in Western Australia. It is interesting that Marsh proposed her at the very same place.