“They don’t have any answers to it”: Shaun Tait claims world’s finest batters fear facing Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait has a lot of praise for the ace Pakistani pacer Shaheen Afridi in a recent podcast with PCB.

Shaheen Afridi has been of the shining lights of Pakistan cricket, and he is just growing and growing with time. Afridi won the prestigious Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy as the ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 2021.

Shaheen Afridi won the PSL 2022 with Lahore Qalandars under his captaincy. Afridi scalped 20 wickets in the tournament at an economy of 7.57. The best batters of the world have struggled to play against Shaheen. Afridi has scalped 95 test wickets in 24 matches, whereas he also has 62 ODI and 28 T20I wickets under his belt.

Shaun Tait praises Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan’s bowling coach Shaun Tait has praised Shaheen Afridi a lot and said that the world-class batters around the world don’t like facing the left-armer’s deliveries. He said that even the presence of Shaheen Afridi is intimidating for the batters, and he also claimed that Shaheen Afridi’s bowling is like being a theatre.

“Sometimes it is not even his [Shaheen] pace, sometimes it’s about his presence, standing at the top of his mark, and world finest batter think they don’t want to face this bowler,” Shaun Tait said in a PCB podcast.

“The way the crowd gets involved when he is bowling is all that theater. Most right-handers know they will be tested with an in-swinger but still, they don’t have any answers to it.”

🔈 “Performing against India was a highlight of 2021 for me.” Shaheen Afridi was unstoppable across formats in 2021 and took home the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year 🏆 pic.twitter.com/1om65MnBJ9 — ICC (@ICC) January 27, 2022

The Australian pacer joined Pakistan’s side as their bowling coach in February 2022, and he said that he is quite excited about working with the pacers of Pakistan. He insists that he is looking forward to seeing the progress of the talented pacers.

“I am pretty new to the job so the next 8-9 months are going to be very exciting to watch how these pacers progress,” Tait said.

Considered as one of the fastest bowlers around, Tait has represented Australia in 3 tests, 25 ODIs and 28 T20Is, where he has scalped a total of 95 international wickets. Tait played T20 leagues around the world, and he has 218 T20 wickets under his belt.